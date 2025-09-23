The post Anhui Court Rules Cryptocurrency Sale as Unjust Enrichment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ruling dismisses claims of unjust enrichment in Tether transaction. Emphasizes China’s non-recognition of crypto contracts. Market largely unaffected by this specific legal decision. The Tongling Intermediate People’s Court in Anhui dismissed Mr. Ding’s unjust enrichment claim in a Tether transaction with Mr. Wu, emphasizing the invalidity of crypto trades in China. China continues to enforce its stance against legal protection for cryptocurrency transactions, impacting local crypto trading environments but showing no global market disturbance. Anhui Court Decision Reinforces Crypto Non-recognition Policy The verdict underscores the Chinese legal system’s approach to cryptocurrency, stating that digital asset-related losses are non-protectable by law. This outcome aligns with the broader governmental attitude toward cryptocurrency, marked by cautious regulation and prohibitive policies. Despite the case’s potential implications for individual traders, there has been no public comment or statement from prominent figures or relevant authorities, such as the People’s Bank of China or Tether’s leadership. No quotes available as of September 23, 2025, regarding the Anhui court ruling on Tether (USDT). Historical Rulings and Current Market Stability Did you know? China has systematically invalidated cryptocurrency-denominated contracts through judicial and regulatory announcements, reinforcing this position with a public ruling in 2021. CoinMarketCap reports Tether’s current price at $1.00, with a market cap of $172,881,427,775. Its 24-hour trading volume is reported at $178,270,727,827, reflecting a 65.94% change. While Tether remains stable at a 0.03% increase over 24 hours, the case underlines ongoing challenges in crypto-legal landscapes. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:05 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu, this ruling may influence future court decisions, perpetuating the legal environment surrounding digital assets in China. While financial markets remain largely unaffected, the decision reinforces the need for continued scrutiny and adaptation in the global crypto landscape. DISCLAIMER: The information on this… The post Anhui Court Rules Cryptocurrency Sale as Unjust Enrichment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ruling dismisses claims of unjust enrichment in Tether transaction. Emphasizes China’s non-recognition of crypto contracts. Market largely unaffected by this specific legal decision. The Tongling Intermediate People’s Court in Anhui dismissed Mr. Ding’s unjust enrichment claim in a Tether transaction with Mr. Wu, emphasizing the invalidity of crypto trades in China. China continues to enforce its stance against legal protection for cryptocurrency transactions, impacting local crypto trading environments but showing no global market disturbance. Anhui Court Decision Reinforces Crypto Non-recognition Policy The verdict underscores the Chinese legal system’s approach to cryptocurrency, stating that digital asset-related losses are non-protectable by law. This outcome aligns with the broader governmental attitude toward cryptocurrency, marked by cautious regulation and prohibitive policies. Despite the case’s potential implications for individual traders, there has been no public comment or statement from prominent figures or relevant authorities, such as the People’s Bank of China or Tether’s leadership. No quotes available as of September 23, 2025, regarding the Anhui court ruling on Tether (USDT). Historical Rulings and Current Market Stability Did you know? China has systematically invalidated cryptocurrency-denominated contracts through judicial and regulatory announcements, reinforcing this position with a public ruling in 2021. CoinMarketCap reports Tether’s current price at $1.00, with a market cap of $172,881,427,775. Its 24-hour trading volume is reported at $178,270,727,827, reflecting a 65.94% change. While Tether remains stable at a 0.03% increase over 24 hours, the case underlines ongoing challenges in crypto-legal landscapes. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:05 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu, this ruling may influence future court decisions, perpetuating the legal environment surrounding digital assets in China. While financial markets remain largely unaffected, the decision reinforces the need for continued scrutiny and adaptation in the global crypto landscape. DISCLAIMER: The information on this…

Anhui Court Rules Cryptocurrency Sale as Unjust Enrichment

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 12:27
Key Points:
  • Ruling dismisses claims of unjust enrichment in Tether transaction.
  • Emphasizes China’s non-recognition of crypto contracts.
  • Market largely unaffected by this specific legal decision.

The Tongling Intermediate People’s Court in Anhui dismissed Mr. Ding’s unjust enrichment claim in a Tether transaction with Mr. Wu, emphasizing the invalidity of crypto trades in China.

China continues to enforce its stance against legal protection for cryptocurrency transactions, impacting local crypto trading environments but showing no global market disturbance.

Anhui Court Decision Reinforces Crypto Non-recognition Policy

The verdict underscores the Chinese legal system’s approach to cryptocurrency, stating that digital asset-related losses are non-protectable by law. This outcome aligns with the broader governmental attitude toward cryptocurrency, marked by cautious regulation and prohibitive policies.

Despite the case’s potential implications for individual traders, there has been no public comment or statement from prominent figures or relevant authorities, such as the People’s Bank of China or Tether’s leadership.

Historical Rulings and Current Market Stability

Did you know? China has systematically invalidated cryptocurrency-denominated contracts through judicial and regulatory announcements, reinforcing this position with a public ruling in 2021.

CoinMarketCap reports Tether’s current price at $1.00, with a market cap of $172,881,427,775. Its 24-hour trading volume is reported at $178,270,727,827, reflecting a 65.94% change. While Tether remains stable at a 0.03% increase over 24 hours, the case underlines ongoing challenges in crypto-legal landscapes.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:05 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to Coincu, this ruling may influence future court decisions, perpetuating the legal environment surrounding digital assets in China. While financial markets remain largely unaffected, the decision reinforces the need for continued scrutiny and adaptation in the global crypto landscape.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/anhui-court-tether-ruling/

