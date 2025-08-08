Animoca Brands and ProvLabs jointly launch NUVA, a decentralized exchange for RWA tokens.

PANews
2025/08/08 08:29
Allo
RWA

PANews reported on August 8th that Animoca Brands and ProvLabs, the developer of the Provenance Blockchain, have jointly launched NUVA, a RWA trading platform. The NUVA marketplace will leverage the Provenance blockchain's existing RWA ecosystem, which currently holds approximately $15.7 billion in assets. The first two tokenized products to be listed are from Figure Technologies: the interest-bearing US stablecoin YLDS and the fixed-rate home equity line of credit (HELOC).

NUVA employs a "treasury" structure to simplify investor participation. Holding nuYLDS or nuHELOC tokens earns returns on the corresponding underlying assets. ProvLabs' CEO stated that this model enables on-chain trading for traditionally illiquid assets. Animoca's co-founder noted that the current RWA market is hampered by cross-chain fragmentation. NUVA aims to enhance the accessibility of institutional-grade assets through a unified multi-chain ecosystem.

