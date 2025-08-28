Animoca Brands Invests in IoTeX to Accelerate Real-World AI Development

PANews reported on August 28th that Animoca Brands has made a strategic investment in IoTeX, becoming a network validator and ecosystem partner. Furthermore, Animoca will serve as an ecosystem partner, leveraging its extensive experience in Web3 and over 540 portfolio companies to bring additional resources and partnership opportunities to the IoTeX ecosystem. The partnership will focus on driving the implementation of real-world AI applications, including automated mobile networks and smart energy systems, while also accelerating IoTeX's expansion in the Asian market and driving mainstream adoption globally.

IoTeX currently supports over 100 projects and 40 million devices, covering industries such as mobile travel, robotics, energy, and healthcare.