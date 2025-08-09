Animoca, Standard Chartered and HKT to Pursue Hong Kong Stablecoin License

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09
Animoca Brands, Standard Chartered Bank Hong Kong (SCBHK), and HKT have launched Anchorpoint Financial Limited, a Hong Kong-based joint venture applying for a stablecoin issuer license under the city’s new regulatory regime.

Anchorpoint Joint Venture Targets Licensed Stablecoin Issuance in Hong Kong

Animoca Brands, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong), and HKT have formed Anchorpoint Financial Limited, a Hong Kong joint venture focused on developing licensed stablecoin solutions.

According to a blog post, Anchorpoint has formally expressed interest to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in securing a stablecoin issuer licence, following the introduction of the city’s Stablecoins Ordinance on August 1, 2025. The move positions Anchorpoint to operate under Hong Kong’s new regulatory framework for fiat-pegged digital assets.

The three companies have been working together since July 2024 within the HKMA’s stablecoin issuer sandbox, testing how regulated stablecoins can facilitate payments, enhance market efficiency, and bridge web3 innovation with traditional financial infrastructure.

Evan Auyang, Group President of Animoca Brands, said, “Stablecoins represent one of the most compelling use cases within web3. As assets continue to move on-chain, the HKMA-regulated fiat-referenced stablecoin is important in reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a leading international financial center.”

If approved, Anchorpoint’s stablecoins could become a key component in Hong Kong’s digital asset ecosystem, supporting both institutional use cases and retail adoption.

Animoca Brands brings blockchain expertise and web3 market reach, SCBHK contributes its global banking network, and HKT provides telecommunications infrastructure, together creating a uniquely integrated approach to digital finance.

