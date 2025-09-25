Ankr says its RPC platform now processes over 1 trillion requests per month across 80+ chains, powering wallets, dApps, MEV systems and other Web3 services.Ankr says its RPC platform now processes over 1 trillion requests per month across 80+ chains, powering wallets, dApps, MEV systems and other Web3 services.

Ankr’s RPC Network Surpasses 1 Trillion Monthly Requests Across 80+ Chains

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 03:00
1
1$0,014913+17,79%
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0,01392+1,53%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00559+3,13%
blockchain-integration-web3

Ankr, a major Web3 infrastructure provider, announced this week that its RPC platform now processes more than 1 trillion requests per month, a milestone that underlines just how much of blockchain activity runs through centralized infrastructure even as apps try to decentralize. The company framed the milestone not as a marketing puff, but as a snapshot of everyday traffic: everything from balance checks to rollup calls and MEV bot pulls.

Remote Procedure Calls (RPCs) are the read/write plumbing of blockchains, the API layer between wallets, dApps and the node fleets that actually hold state. According to Ankr, the largest slices of that trillion-request pie come from wallets and frontends, indexers and analytics services, bots and MEV systems, rollups/L2s and bridges (which generate lots of cross-chain calls), and a long tail of smaller dApps across more than 80 networks.

Those everyday calls include frequent read methods, like eth_call, eth_getBalance and eth_getBlockByNumber, with heavier range and log queries (eth_getLogs), tracing/debug calls, websocket subscriptions for new heads and pending transactions, and a smaller but mission-critical volume of writes such as eth_sendRawTransaction.

What Does it Mean?

Reaching a trillion monthly requests forces trade-offs: reliability, latency and cost all matter when apps depend on on-chain data. Ankr says it addresses those pressures with a mix of network and software engineering: global anycast and regional routing to cut latency, blockchain-aware load balancing, specialized fleets (separating hot reads from archive and trace/debug/ write paths), rate shaping and method-weighted failover logic, plus bespoke infrastructure for enterprise customers with very high throughput. The result, the company argues, is an RPC layer that can handle both the routine, a wallet checking an account balance, and the bursty, a rollup or MEV system hammering endpoints.

For developers, Ankr’s message is practical: you’ll see the best performance if you design your apps to be polite to RPCs. That means using caching, batching calls, pinning traffic to regions, respecting method weights, and monitoring usage by chain and method. In short, optimize how you ask for data as much as where you get it.

Why does this matter? RPCs are the invisible choke points that can make or break user experience. No balance reads, no swaps; no reliable subscriptions, no real-time UX. As more users and services flock to L2s, bridges and multi-chain wallets, the volume and complexity of RPC traffic grow, and with it the need for scalable, resilient infrastructure. Ankr’s trillion-request claim is therefore less a trophy and more a metric of how much of Web3 currently depends on a handful of infrastructure providers.

Ankr’s full thread and breakdown of traffic types is available on their official post. Developers building on Web3 would do well to treat RPCs as a core part of architecture planning, not an afterthought, because behind every smooth balance check or instant swap are thousands of tiny API calls that have to land and return in milliseconds.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0,01555+0,19%
RealLink
REAL$0,06427+7,38%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014261+1,63%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0,005446-3,98%
Safe Token
SAFE$0,3855+0,60%
Wink
LIKE$0,007967-2,19%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Partager
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01224+2,94%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff