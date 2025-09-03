Annie Lennox Earns New Chart Wins With An Old Collection

2025/09/03
2025/09/03 21:46
The Annie Lennox Collection debuts on multiple charts in the U.K. after being issued on vinyl, and fans showed up to support the superstar. Annie Lennox at the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 6, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

Variety via Getty Images

Annie Lennox’s The Annie Lennox Collection returns to the charts in the United Kingdom this week, as the compilation was recently reissued on vinyl. Sales spiked, and the project debuts on a trio of sales-focused tallies in Lennox’s part of the world. With fans finally able to grab a new pressing of her collection, the set becomes a hit on several lists for the first time.

The Annie Lennox Collection Arrived More Than a Decade Ago

Lennox issued The Annie Lennox Collection in February 2009, and the retrospective quickly proved there was an audience for a solo overview from the Eurythmics star. It peaked at No. 2 on the main U.K. albums chart at the time, but it never showed up on several format-specific rankings that didn’t factor into its original placements.

A New Top 40 Vinyl Bestseller

Lennox’s highest launch comes on the Official Vinyl Albums chart, where The Annie Lennox Collection opens at No. 23. The new pressing finally earns the title a proper bow on the list of the bestselling vinyl titles in the U.K.

Annie Lennox Debuts on Several Sales Charts

The compilation also arrives on two broader sales tallies. On the Official Physical Albums chart, it begins at No. 50, landing squarely in the middle of the ranking that counts CDs, vinyl, and cassettes together. Over on the Official Albums Sales roster — which focuses on pure purchases across formats and via download stores — it starts at No. 51.

Annie Lennox’s Third Bestseller

The Annie Lennox Collection marks the singer-songwriter’s third appearance as a soloist on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Vinyl Albums charts. She’s now up to eight wins on the Official Physical Albums tally.

Annie Lennox Hasn’t Scored a New Win in Years

It’s been years since Lennox managed a brand new arrival on any of these tallies. She has not earned a debut on the Official Physical Albums chart since 2014, on the Official Vinyl Albums chart since 2018, or on the Official Albums Sales chart since 2020.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/03/annie-lennox-earns-new-chart-wins-with-an-old-collection/

