Another altcoin season is coming, with some assets already showing overheated performance

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 00:10
Bitcoin
BTC$116,463.23+1.95%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006173+8.33%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.371-4.62%
MAY
MAY$0.04428+2.69%

Altcoin seasons are unpredictable and often short-lived, but can bring unexpected returns. Broad crypto indexes may be one of the best tools to tap that market. 

Altcoin seasons are one of the biggest sources of fast returns on the crypto market. Multiple assets outperform BTC, with outsized daily pumps. However, altcoin indexes are usually based on the top 100 coins and tokens by market capitalization. 

This list is not constant, as narratives and assets shift. Coins and tokens from previous cycles often disappear, displacing up to 77% of top crypto assets. 

Experts from Market Vector warn that tapping altcoin market opportunities may be best done through indexes. Selecting individual coins and tokens may be a risky game, and even the best-performing assets often erase a big part of their value just hours or even minutes after a pump. 

As Cryptopolitan reported earlier, the altcoin season index was recently pushed to its highest value since December 2024, driven by a mix of solid blue-chip performance and unpredictable pumps. 

Altcoin seasons switch direction without warning

The raw index based on the current top 100 assets is extremely unpredictable. After hovering sideways for months, the index took just days to enter overheated territory. The index touched the overheated territory at 80 points, then returned to 78 points. 

Historically, altcoin seasons have often arrived with a steep climb and a brief peak, which lasts for 1-3 weeks before deep drawdowns and corrections. This has left many investors either with losses or a habit of avoiding altcoins altogether. 

Altcoins also have varying price pressures, different for VC-backed projects, memes, utility tokens, and coins. For that reason, Market Vector recommended using indexes for exposure to altcoins. 

Indexes smooth out the fluctuations in crypto

Market Vector has produced multiple indexes, which combine exposure to BTC and relevant altcoins. The recommendation for exposure to altcoins is to choose an index with selected altcoins. 

Market Vector recalculates its indexes quarterly, removing irrelevant or underperforming assets. This means even if an altcoin or token rallies during one period, it would be removed if it wipes out all gains. 

Indexes also mean an investor is not stuck holding underperforming assets, while missing out on other opportunities. Some altcoins and tokens offer only short-term rallies, later drifting sideways for relatively long periods. 

Market Vector recommends choosing Coinbase 50 (Coin50) or a similar index. The market product tracks the performance of BTC, but offers outsized gains during altcoin rallies. However, the index has a lower risk on the downside, due to the effect of BTC. 

Altcoin seasons and risk: why broad indexes may be the answer to outsized returnsCoin50 – BBR – MVDA5 Market Vector Indexes | Source: Market Vector

The index takes into account the fact that even if an altcoin season ends, BTC can still outperform and compensate for losses. However, a broader selection of tokens can tap the “long tail of growth.” 

Adding BTC and the leading blue-chip tokens into an index leads to better performance during altcoin seasons. According to Market Vector, even five of the leading coins capture most of the upside of the altcoin season. Adding the top 50 assets offers even bigger outside gains, with similar risk-adjusted returns. The key to index returns is also the removal of irrelevant, unsustainable assets, which can sway investors and lead to unrecoverable losses. 

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006067+4.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-6.24%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
Partager
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Union
U$0.0091-5.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.94+2.22%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11331+3.22%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Partager
Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, and Chainlink, an oracle network, have announced an integration of the Chainlink data standard into Polymarket’s resolution process. The partnership will focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of asset pricing resolutions. According to the announcement, the two companies are set to launch new 15-minute markets featuring near-instant settlement […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.779+2.69%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01836-3.77%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 01:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

Chainlink Cements 62% Dominance After Inking Major Polymarket Deal to Supercharge Prediction Market Accuracy