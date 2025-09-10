Ant Digital Technology launches Antchain Index, a new energy digital system platform

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to official information, Antchain Digital Technology officially launched Antchain Index, its first digital system platform for new energy assets, at the New Energy Asset Community Autumn Summit held on September 10th. Deeply integrating blockchain, IoT, and AI technologies, the platform provides asset management, dynamic rating, and pricing services for wind, solar, and storage, charging stations, and computing power leasing. This platform directly addresses the core pain points of the new energy industry, such as data silos and insufficient asset liquidity.

Antchain Index uses "Antchain Inside" technology to encrypt and upload data sources from 15 million devices to the chain, ensuring that operational data such as photovoltaic panel power generation and charging pile orders are authentic, transparent and traceable throughout the entire chain; its self-developed Energy AI engine is equipped with a large energy time series model, integrating hundreds of types of off-chain data such as meteorology and power trading, and can dynamically predict asset returns and generate risk ratings, providing scientific asset management and decision-making basis for partner institutions.