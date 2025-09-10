Ant Digital Technology launches Antchain Index, a new energy digital system platform

Par : PANews
2025/09/10 18:14
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.175+1.03%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000205-3.75%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4716+3.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1484-9.34%
PAIN
PAIN$1.4432+0.72%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.0000317-15.91%

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to official information, Antchain Digital Technology officially launched Antchain Index, its first digital system platform for new energy assets, at the New Energy Asset Community Autumn Summit held on September 10th. Deeply integrating blockchain, IoT, and AI technologies, the platform provides asset management, dynamic rating, and pricing services for wind, solar, and storage, charging stations, and computing power leasing. This platform directly addresses the core pain points of the new energy industry, such as data silos and insufficient asset liquidity.

Antchain Index uses "Antchain Inside" technology to encrypt and upload data sources from 15 million devices to the chain, ensuring that operational data such as photovoltaic panel power generation and charging pile orders are authentic, transparent and traceable throughout the entire chain; its self-developed Energy AI engine is equipped with a large energy time series model, integrating hundreds of types of off-chain data such as meteorology and power trading, and can dynamically predict asset returns and generate risk ratings, providing scientific asset management and decision-making basis for partner institutions.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.011632+61.48%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2011-7.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Partager
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486-8.72%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:46
Partager
Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Meme coins are evolving fast, moving beyond simple hype cycles into projects with real hooks, culture-driven branding, and in some cases, surprising utility. Some of the best crypto presales to buy right now are riding this wave, blending early traction with unique narratives that stand out in a crowded market. From Bitcoin-inspired scalability to gamified […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06145-0.74%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.49+1.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/10 18:23
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan zegt dat banken betere rente moeten aanhouden tegen stablecoins

Everything You Need to Know About Dead Code