Ant Group Launches Blockchain Project to Manage $8B of Energy Assets

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/09 16:52
Wink
LIKE$0.010193-4.46%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0004447+0.56%
Octavia
VIA$0.0145-2.02%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.0000399+17.35%

TLDR

  • Ant Digital links $8.4B in energy assets to its blockchain platform AntChain.
  • Over 15 million energy devices like wind turbines are tracked via AntChain.
  • Blockchain enables direct tokenized capital raising for energy projects.
  • Ant Group explores tokenization to widen access to energy infrastructure funding.

A subsidiary of Jack Ma’s Ant Group, Ant Digital Technologies, is pioneering a large-scale blockchain-based initiative to overhaul China’s energy infrastructure. This project involves linking more than 60 billion yuan ($8.4 billion) worth of energy assets, including wind turbines and solar panels, to its blockchain platform, AntChain. The initiative is one of the most ambitious efforts to apply blockchain technology in the energy sector, aiming to enhance efficiency and transparency.

This new blockchain infrastructure records power outputs and monitors outages, creating an immutable ledger of energy data. More than 15 million devices are already integrated into the system. These include not just renewable energy sources like wind and solar, but other power-generating assets as well. By utilizing AntChain, Ant Digital has created a decentralized system for tracking energy production and managing grid stability.

Tokenization to Raise Capital for Energy Projects

Beyond tracking energy data, Ant Digital Technologies has taken the significant step of tokenizing some of its energy assets. The company has already issued tokens representing these assets, with the goal of raising capital for various clean energy projects. In one example, Ant Digital successfully secured 300 million yuan ($42 million) to finance three renewable energy projects.

The use of tokenization allows project operators to bypass traditional financial intermediaries such as banks and underwriters. Instead of going through conventional channels, they can offer digital tokens directly to investors. These tokens represent fractional ownership or revenue rights from the energy assets. This direct approach significantly reduces financing costs and provides a more efficient way to fund renewable projects.

Ant Digital’s Growing Role in Blockchain and Renewable Energy

Ant Digital Technologies’ initiative aligns with its broader strategy of expanding its use of blockchain technology. The firm has already demonstrated success with several previous tokenization projects. For instance, it helped Longshine Technology Group, a Shenzhen-listed energy firm, raise 100 million yuan by linking 9,000 of its charging units to AntChain.

In addition, Ant Digital has connected photovoltaic assets belonging to GCL Energy Technology to its blockchain, facilitating the raising of 200 million yuan for the company. These successes mark a growing trend in the digitization of real-world assets, and energy infrastructure is emerging as a critical focus.

Executives at Ant Digital are now considering the possibility of extending these tokenized assets to offshore exchanges, which could enhance liquidity for the tokens. However, these plans are contingent on regulatory approval in key markets.

Tokenization in Global Energy Markets

The tokenization of energy assets is still in its early stages globally, but interest is growing rapidly. As more regulators in the US, Europe, and other regions establish clearer frameworks for digital assets, the feasibility of using blockchain technology for tokenizing energy infrastructure becomes increasingly viable.

Other companies are exploring similar models. For example, Securitize has brought equities and bonds onto blockchain platforms, and RealT is offering fractional ownership of real estate. The global trend points toward a broader shift in which real-world assets, including energy, are increasingly managed and financed via blockchain technology.

Ant Digital’s involvement in this space signifies a pivotal moment for the energy sector. By integrating blockchain and tokenization into its infrastructure, Ant Group is attempting to democratize access to energy project financing and open new channels for investment. This model could serve as a blueprint for other regions looking to modernize their energy systems.

Ant Group’s Shift Toward Cross-Border Financial Services

Ant Group is diversifying its business model in response to regulatory pressures in China. After the government halted its massive IPO in 2020 and restricted its online lending operations, Ant has focused more on cross-border payments and enterprise services. Blockchain has become a cornerstone of its international strategy.

Ant Group’s Whale blockchain already processes a significant portion of the $1 trillion handled by its global payments platform. The company is exploring stablecoin licenses in markets like Singapore and Hong Kong. This pivot demonstrates Ant’s efforts to expand its role in the international financial ecosystem while adapting to regulatory challenges at home.

The post Ant Group Launches Blockchain Project to Manage $8B of Energy Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Orderly: Unaffected by the recent NPM supply chain attack

Orderly: Unaffected by the recent NPM supply chain attack

PANews reported on September 9th that Web3 liquidity provider Orderly Network stated on the X platform that Orderly was not affected by the recent NPM supply chain attack and its SDK has been fully audited. According to previous news , security agency Scam Sniffer said that the NPM supply chain was attacked and the developer qix was affected.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000747-0.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002003+1.41%
Partager
PANews2025/09/09 17:12
Partager
Here’s What XRP Price Would Be If Its Market Cap Reached Elon Musk’s Net Worth

Here’s What XRP Price Would Be If Its Market Cap Reached Elon Musk’s Net Worth

XRP stands to gain massively if its valuation rises to the level of the current richest man in the world—Elon Musk. Currently, XRP boasts a market capitalization of $168 billion with a price of $2.90, making it the third-largest cryptocurrency. The only cryptos ahead of XRP are Ethereum and Bitcoin, with market caps of $537 billion and $2.17 trillion, respectively. Many believe XRP is significantly undervalued at its current position. They continue to project future valuations where XRP would be worth much more.  Based on this popular sentiment within the XRP community, this article explores the potential valuation of XRP if its market cap were to match Elon Musk’s net worth. XRP and Elon Musk’s Net Worth According to Forbes, Elon Musk’s real-time net worth is $415.6 billion, making him the richest person in the world. Notably, Musk accumulated his wealth through seven companies he co-founded, including SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI. He owns about 12% of Tesla (excluding options), although over half of that is pledged as loan collateral. Musk also holds a 42% stake in SpaceX, which was valued at $350 billion in late 2024.  In 2022, he acquired Twitter (now X) for $44 billion, though its value had dropped nearly 70% as of August 2024. Additionally, Musk owns 54% of xAI, which was valued at $50 billion in November 2024. It’s worth noting that Tesla is one of the top 11 public companies holding crypto, with a Bitcoin portfolio exceeding $1.2 billion. Given X’s planned rollout of payment integration features, speculation has emerged within the XRP community that XRP could potentially be adopted as the underlying blockchain. As TRIBLU Founder Joshua Dalton tweeted in June, Elon Musk “will do anything” to make XRP the chosen one. However, Musk himself has not shown any clear interest in XRP. In October last year, he did mention XRP publicly—but only in response to a question during a Trump campaign event. Nonetheless, the XRP community continues to push for Musk to endorse the coin. What Would XRP Price Be at Musk’s Net Worth? Currently, Musk’s net worth of $415.6 billion is roughly 2.5 times larger than XRP’s market valuation of $168 billion. Given XRP’s circulating supply of 59.48 billion tokens, a market cap equivalent to Musk’s net worth would result in an XRP price of approximately $7 per token. Elon Musk Net worth | Forbes Considering XRP’s all-time high of $3.84, this projected price would mark a historic new peak. Notably, XRP only needs to soar by 150% from its current position to reach $7 price and match Musk's wealth.  When Could XRP Reach This Level? According to several analysts and voices within the crypto community, the $7 price point could materialize this year. For instance, widely followed crypto commentator Mario Nawfal predicted that XRP could reach $10 by December. Interestingly, this valuation would give XRP a market cap that far exceeds Musk’s current net worth. Another community member, Alex Cobb, believes a $22 price is achievable by December. This price would give XRP a valuation of $1.3 trillion, setting it to rival the valuations of Facebook and Saudi Aramco.
RealLink
REAL$0.06209+1.20%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.805+2.85%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00559--%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/09 13:44
Partager
Kyrgyzstan's Finance Minister to Submit Bill to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Kyrgyzstan's Finance Minister to Submit Bill to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on September 9 that according to The Bitcoin Historian, Kyrgyzstan’s Finance Minister will submit a bill to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve, and he hopes the government will mine Bitcoin.
Partager
PANews2025/09/09 17:37
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Orderly: Unaffected by the recent NPM supply chain attack

Here’s What XRP Price Would Be If Its Market Cap Reached Elon Musk’s Net Worth

Kyrgyzstan's Finance Minister to Submit Bill to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Revolut plans to launch its services in the UAE after receiving preliminary approval from the country's central bank.