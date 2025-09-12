Ant Group Will Not Issue Crypto, Focuses on Real-World Tokenization

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/12 22:59
RealLink
REAL$0.06459+1.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0148+5.56%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.000009-4.25%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001986-0.15%

TLDR

  • Ant Group CEO Han Xinyi confirmed that the company will never issue cryptocurrencies or participate in speculative schemes.
  • Han emphasized that compliance and risk management are central to Ant Group’s approach to the token economy.
  • Ant Group’s tokenization efforts aim to address real-world economic challenges rather than serve as speculative tools.
  • The company focuses on building technology infrastructure that supports practical applications of tokenization in various industries.
  • Han highlighted that scalability, AI, and IoT integration are essential for the development of digital-native assets suitable for tokenization.

At the 2025 Inclusion·Bund Summit, Ant Group CEO Han Xinyi outlined the company’s commitment to compliance and risk management in the token economy. Han emphasized that Ant Group will never issue cryptocurrencies or engage in speculative schemes. The company focuses on building real-world applications for tokenization that address tangible economic needs.

Risk Management Key to Ant Group’s Approach

Han Xinyi highlighted compliance as a cornerstone of Ant Group’s strategy. He confirmed that the company prioritizes regulatory adherence over speculative ventures. “We will not issue cryptocurrencies or participate in hype-driven schemes,” Han stated. He stressed that the company’s token initiatives are framed to support sustainable blockchain integration in China’s economy.

Risk management also plays a key role in Ant Group’s strategy. Han explained that stability is more important than rapidly pursuing innovation.

According to Han, this approach ensures that Ant Group can contribute to blockchain development without undermining market stability.

Ant Group’s Approach to Tokenization

Han also outlined Ant Group’s approach to tokenization, which focuses on real-world assets (RWA). He explained that token initiatives should solve practical economic challenges rather than serve as speculative tools. Ant Group has been working on tokenization for several years, exploring ways to enhance the circulation of real-world assets.

He noted that the company’s efforts in tokenization are focused on bridging the digital and physical economies. Han emphasized that token-based payments are moving from crypto trading into more practical applications, such as consumer and enterprise payments. This focus on practical value aligns with Ant Group’s vision of a sustainable token economy.

Ant Group has also made significant strides in blockchain infrastructure. Han pointed out that scalability, AI, and IoT integration are creating opportunities for digital-native assets suitable for tokenization. Privacy-preserving technologies, such as zero-knowledge proofs, are also playing a role in this transformation.

The post Ant Group Will Not Issue Crypto, Focuses on Real-World Tokenization appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000221+8.33%
Particl
PART$0.2058+1.22%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.36472+10.63%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10741+20.84%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2105+2.33%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Partager
Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.02+2.92%
MAY
MAY$0.04454+3.00%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 13:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa