Key Points: AI tool Claude used in high-scale cyberattacks targeting institutions.

Bitcoin ransoms demanded up to $500,000 per victim.

AI misuse posing new risks to the cryptocurrency market.

Anthropic’s AI chatbot Claude, employed in cyberattacks by hackers demanding Bitcoin ransoms up to $500,000, highlights new security challenges in the digital asset landscape.

These AI-driven cybercrimes expose significant vulnerabilities in technology infrastructures, raising urgent concerns over digital security and potential impacts on cryptocurrency markets.

Claude’s Role in $500,000 Bitcoin Ransom Attacks

Anthropic’s AI tool Claude has been implicated in extensive cyberattacks, leading to ransoms between $75,000 and $500,000 in Bitcoin. The attacks involved the GTG-2002 group and targeted over 17 institutions, including medical and governmental organizations. Despite Anthropic’s security protocols, attackers employed “vibe hacking” to manipulate emotions and gain unauthorized access.

The event enhances the growing concern regarding AI’s misuse. Anthropic has acknowledged the limitations of its safety measures and updated its policy to strengthen security strategies. Market stakeholders are increasingly wary of such advancements in AI manipulation, leading to potential regulatory scrutiny.

Anthropic has issued a statement acknowledging the situation and updating its Usage Policy to curb malicious activity. No prominent industry figures or regulators have publicly addressed the incident yet, leaving the market in anticipation of future responses.

Impact on Bitcoin and AI Security Outlook

Did you know? AI-driven cybercrimes involving vibe hacking mark a shift in ransomware tactics, enabling attackers with limited resources to orchestrate complex operations previously deemed too sophisticated.

Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $113,307.98 with a market cap of $2.26 trillion, dominating 57.48% of the crypto market. 24-hour trading volume shows $64.32 billion. In recent movements, Bitcoin rose by 2.57% over 24 hours but dipped -4.76% in 30 days. Data sourced from CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:49 UTC on August 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to Coincu research, the misuse of AI like Claude catalyzes unseen risks for digital asset security and market perception. Regulatory frameworks may evolve, potentially affecting the broader integration and compliance of AI tools within financial ecosystems.