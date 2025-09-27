The post Anti-Bitcoin Investment Giant Vanguard Reportedly Considering Crypto ETF Access For Customers In Dramatic U-Turn ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Vanguard, the $10 trillion asset manager known in crypto circles for blocking client access to Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is reportedly reconsidering its stance on offering its clientele access to such investment vehicles. Vanguard Planning To End Bitcoin ETF Ban According to a Sept. 26 report from Crypto in America, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, Vanguard is now examining ways to satisfy customer demand for digital assets amid the evolving regulatory environment. Notably, Vanguard does not intend to introduce its own products. Instead, the famously anti-Bitcoin investment manager is exploring whether to give clients access to third-party crypto ETFs on its brokerage platform, even as its biggest competitor, BlackRock, launched the wildly successful iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which became the fastest ETF in history to achieve the $80 billion assets under management record. “They’re being very methodical in their approach, understanding the dynamics have been changing since 2024,” the source reportedly stated. Vanguard staunchly indicated that it wouldn’t offer its clients trading access to any of the dozen spot Bitcoin ETFs that went live on US exchanges in January 2024, citing the crypto’s high volatility as bad for generating long-term returns. Advertisement &nbsp The company in July last year named Salim Ramji, the pro-crypto ex-BlackRock exec, to take the reins from his predecessor CEO Tim Buckley, leading to speculation of a reversal of the decision to shun BTC ETFs. However, Ramji poured water on the idea that he had any intentions for the asset management giant to change its approach to crypto funds. “Vanguard is looking to end Bitcoin ETF ban (aka bend the knee lol),” Bloomberg Senior’s ETF analyst Eric Balchunas observed on X. “We heard chatter of this too. Smart of them imo. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are hugely popular and… The post Anti-Bitcoin Investment Giant Vanguard Reportedly Considering Crypto ETF Access For Customers In Dramatic U-Turn ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Vanguard, the $10 trillion asset manager known in crypto circles for blocking client access to Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is reportedly reconsidering its stance on offering its clientele access to such investment vehicles. Vanguard Planning To End Bitcoin ETF Ban According to a Sept. 26 report from Crypto in America, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, Vanguard is now examining ways to satisfy customer demand for digital assets amid the evolving regulatory environment. Notably, Vanguard does not intend to introduce its own products. Instead, the famously anti-Bitcoin investment manager is exploring whether to give clients access to third-party crypto ETFs on its brokerage platform, even as its biggest competitor, BlackRock, launched the wildly successful iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which became the fastest ETF in history to achieve the $80 billion assets under management record. “They’re being very methodical in their approach, understanding the dynamics have been changing since 2024,” the source reportedly stated. Vanguard staunchly indicated that it wouldn’t offer its clients trading access to any of the dozen spot Bitcoin ETFs that went live on US exchanges in January 2024, citing the crypto’s high volatility as bad for generating long-term returns. Advertisement &nbsp The company in July last year named Salim Ramji, the pro-crypto ex-BlackRock exec, to take the reins from his predecessor CEO Tim Buckley, leading to speculation of a reversal of the decision to shun BTC ETFs. However, Ramji poured water on the idea that he had any intentions for the asset management giant to change its approach to crypto funds. “Vanguard is looking to end Bitcoin ETF ban (aka bend the knee lol),” Bloomberg Senior’s ETF analyst Eric Balchunas observed on X. “We heard chatter of this too. Smart of them imo. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are hugely popular and…

2025/09/27 14:17
Vanguard, the $10 trillion asset manager known in crypto circles for blocking client access to Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is reportedly reconsidering its stance on offering its clientele access to such investment vehicles.

Vanguard Planning To End Bitcoin ETF Ban

According to a Sept. 26 report from Crypto in America, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, Vanguard is now examining ways to satisfy customer demand for digital assets amid the evolving regulatory environment.

Notably, Vanguard does not intend to introduce its own products. Instead, the famously anti-Bitcoin investment manager is exploring whether to give clients access to third-party crypto ETFs on its brokerage platform, even as its biggest competitor, BlackRock, launched the wildly successful iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which became the fastest ETF in history to achieve the $80 billion assets under management record.

“They’re being very methodical in their approach, understanding the dynamics have been changing since 2024,” the source reportedly stated.

Vanguard staunchly indicated that it wouldn’t offer its clients trading access to any of the dozen spot Bitcoin ETFs that went live on US exchanges in January 2024, citing the crypto’s high volatility as bad for generating long-term returns.

The company in July last year named Salim Ramji, the pro-crypto ex-BlackRock exec, to take the reins from his predecessor CEO Tim Buckley, leading to speculation of a reversal of the decision to shun BTC ETFs. However, Ramji poured water on the idea that he had any intentions for the asset management giant to change its approach to crypto funds.

“Vanguard is looking to end Bitcoin ETF ban (aka bend the knee lol),” Bloomberg Senior’s ETF analyst Eric Balchunas observed on X. “We heard chatter of this too. Smart of them imo. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are hugely popular and Salim was one of IBIT’s midwives so he knows.”

Vanguard’s potential change in position comes as regulators under the Trump administration have adopted a more friendly approach toward crypto,with the U.S.Securities and Exchange Commission recently greenlighting new generic listing standards to expedite crypto ETF approvals.

“For all the crypto bros crashing out bc Bitcoin had a bad week after going up 350%this will brighten your day:Vanguard has 50 million investors.Obv many are not the bitcoin type but that’s massive,they are biggest fund company in the US by two times over,” Balchunas added.

Bitcoin fell below $109,000 yesterday,marking its weakest price in almost a month.The premier crypto has since reclaimed the $110,000 psychological threshold,but it remains to be seen whether the rebound is sustainable.


