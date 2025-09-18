Anti-fraud company SEON completes $80 million Series C financing, led by Sixth Street Growth

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to TechFundingNews, global fraud prevention company SEON announced the completion of an $80 million Series C funding round led by Sixth Street Growth, with participation from IVP , Creandum , Firebolt , and Hearst. This brings SEON's total funding to $187 million. The new funds will be used to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets and optimize regional predictive models. SEON provides real-time fraud detection for digital businesses such as Revolut , Plaid , and Nubank , resulting in a 90% reduction in fraudulent account creation , an 80% increase in transaction monitoring accuracy , and a 75% reduction in manual reviews, according to customer reports . Michael Bauer, Managing Director of Sixth Street Growth, will join SEON's board of directors.