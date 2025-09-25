Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice Chairman Antoine Martin is speaking at the post-policy meeting press conference on Thursday, explaining the reasons behind the interest rate hold decision.
USD/CHF was last seen trading 0.18% higher on the day at 0.7961, with traders digesting the SNB’s expected interest rate decision.
Swiss Franc Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|0.04%
|-0.07%
|0.01%
|-0.16%
|-0.13%
|0.13%
|EUR
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.10%
|-0.01%
|-0.13%
|-0.14%
|0.13%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.10%
|-0.02%
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|0.15%
|JPY
|0.07%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|0.06%
|-0.10%
|0.11%
|0.23%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.14%
|-0.13%
|0.17%
|AUD
|0.16%
|0.13%
|0.19%
|0.10%
|0.14%
|0.31%
|0.28%
|NZD
|0.13%
|0.14%
|0.13%
|-0.11%
|0.13%
|-0.31%
|0.02%
|CHF
|-0.13%
|-0.13%
|-0.15%
|-0.23%
|-0.17%
|-0.28%
|-0.02%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).
Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/snbs-martin-anticipate-subdued-growth-in-global-economy-in-coming-quarters-202509250808