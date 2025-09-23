Antitrust lawyer Andre Barlow said that the $100B partnership between Nvidia and OpenAI raises significant antitrust concerns.Antitrust lawyer Andre Barlow said that the $100B partnership between Nvidia and OpenAI raises significant antitrust concerns.

Antitrust lawyer flags risks in $100B Nvidia–OpenAI partnership

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 23:53

Antitrust lawyer with Doyle, Barlow & Mazard, Andre Barlow, said the $100 billion partnership between AI chipmaker Nvidia and OpenAI raises significant antitrust concerns. He also believes the deal could give both firms an unfair advantage.

According to Barlow, the billion-dollar initiative brings a surge in the overlapping financial interests of the various tech giants developing advanced AI systems. He also believes it deepens the potential for a dwindling number of tech giants to stave off smaller rivals.

Trump’s administration takes a pro-business approach towards AI growth

The lawyer said that such huge investments in the AI space raise antimonopoly concerns. He also noted that the Trump administration has taken a pro-business approach to regulations and removed hurdles that would allow AI to grow.

A Department of Justice official mentioned last week that President Donald Trump had unleashed U.S. dominance in the artificial intelligence sector by prioritizing creating incentives for AI growth. The official also argued that protecting AI competition through antitrust enforcement is also part of the President’s AI initiative.

Data shows that the ChatGPT maker holds more than 50% of the market for the GPU chips that run the data centers powering artificial intelligence models and applications. Rebecca Haw Allensworth, an antitrust professor at Vanderbilt Law School, acknowledged that OpenAI’s dominant market position raises concerns that Nvidia would favor OpenAI over other customers with better pricing or faster delivery times.

Allensworth believes both tech giants are financially interested in each other’s success. She said the financial interest creates an incentive for Nvidia to not sell chips to, or not sell chips on the same terms to, other rivals of OpenAI.

A Nvidia spokesperson maintained that the partnership between both companies would not change its focus. The Reuters report revealed that the spokesperson also acknowledged that the semiconductor manufacturer will continue to prioritize every customer, with or without any equity stake.

According to Nvidia’s financial filings, the firm’s biggest customer base includes the two largest buyers, who accounted for 23% and 16% of its revenue in the second quarter of 2025. However, the company did not disclose the names of the buyers.

Sarah Kreps, director of the Tech Policy Institute at Cornell University, believes that the agreement between both firms is that Nvidia would invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, and the latter would purchase millions of chips from the semiconductor manufacturer. She also believes the initiative shows how expensive the AI frontier has become. Kreps argued that the cost of chips, data centers, and power has pushed the sector to a few firms that can finance projects on a huge scale.

DOJ warns against antitrust actions by big tech firms

Under Joe Biden’s administration, the DOJ and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission were always vigilant against antimonopoly actions by big tech companies in the AI industry. The agencies warned that such firms could use their existing scale to dominate the nascent field.

Both agencies have maintained their guard and continued other cases against big tech corporations. The DOJ’s antitrust division head, Gail Slater, mentioned last week that enforcement agencies must focus on preventive anticompetitive behavior over the resources required to build competitive AI production systems. 

Slater added that the competitive dynamics of each layer of the AI stack and how they interrelate, especially towards discriminatory behavior limiting access to key inputs and distribution channels, call for an antitrust inquiry.

Nvidia also pledged a $5 billion investment in Intel. The deal will give the tech company approximately 4% of Intel after issuing new shares. Oracle is also considering a $20 billion multi-year cloud computing investment with Meta. Oracle also signed a deal with OpenAI, where the ChatGPT maker is expected to purchase roughly $300 billion in computing power from the company for about five years.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13

CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 18 that according to The Block, CME Group plans to launch Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) futures options on October 13, pending regulatory review. CME said on Wednesday that the new contracts will cover standard and micro options on SOL and XRP futures, with daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. The new options are intended to give institutional investors and active traders greater flexibility in managing their risk exposure to the two cryptocurrencies. Giovanni Vicioso, CME's global head of cryptocurrency products, said the plan to launch options is due to the "significant growth and increasing liquidity" of the exchange's SOL and XRP futures.
Solana
SOL$216.2-1.80%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000761+5.54%
XRP
XRP$2.8453+0.22%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 07:23
Partager
Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

The post Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wealth has long been tied to Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency via market cap and the inspiration of decentralized finance and smart contracts. Many early Ethereum traders became millionaires by means of buying in at only some bucks in keeping with the token and persevering through a couple of bull runs.  Now, as ETH trades around $4,500 and analysts venture a pass toward $10K in the next cycle, Ethereum millionaires are diversifying into new possibilities with higher upside ability. One mission catching their attention is Ozak AI (OZ)—a presale token priced at simply $0.01, which has already raised over $3.2 million and offered more than 900 million tokens. With forecasts of 100× returns, Ozak AI is fast becoming the next important recognition for high-net-worth crypto traders. Why Ethereum Millionaires Are Looking Beyond ETH Ethereum remains a cornerstone of the digital asset space, with unmatched adoption across DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 applications. However, its sheer size and established market cap limit its short-term explosive growth potential. From its current levels, Ethereum may deliver 2× to 3× gains by reaching $10K, but for those already holding millions in ETH, the real appeal lies in finding early-stage projects that can multiply their wealth even further. That’s where presales like Ozak AI come in—offering ground-floor opportunities at a fraction of the cost of established tokens, with the possibility of exponential returns. Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $3.2M Ozak AI’s presale momentum has been extraordinary, with the project raising more than $3.2 million and selling over 900 million tokens in Stage 6. At OZ presale price of $0.01, investors can secure large allocations before the token lists on exchanges, where valuations are expected to rise significantly. The project is designed to merge artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, creating smarter and more adaptive decentralized applications. This…
RealLink
REAL$0.05962-0.40%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01107-7.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08547+1.71%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:47
Partager
Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SegaSwap raises seed funding at $10M valuation to build attention-based DeFi on Solana and Sonic SVM with liquid staking innovation.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.000883-4.54%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18398-0.30%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001727+1.05%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/23 23:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission