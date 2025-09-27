The post Any advance is likely part of a higher range of 149.20/150.15 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Further US Dollar (USD) strength is not ruled out, but any advance is likely part of a higher range of 149.20/150.15. In the longer run, USD could rise further to 150.15, with lesser odds of reaching 150.90, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. USD might rise further to 150.15 24-HOUR VIEW: “Yesterday, we expected USD to ‘trade in a range between 148.20 and 149.15.’ However, instead of trading in a range, USD surged, reaching a high of 149.92. Further USD strength is not ruled out. However, with negative divergence forming, combined with deeply overbought conditions, suggest that any advance is likely part of a higher range of 149.20/150.15.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “After USD rose to a high of 148.91 two days ago, we highlighted yesterday that ‘while the renewed upward momentum suggests USD could reach 149.15, it is currently unclear whether it could continue to rise toward the next major resistance at 149.55.’ We did not expect USD to then surpass both levels, as it surged to a high of 149.92. The sharp rally over the past couple of days appears excessive, but with no sign of slowing just yet, USD could rise further to 150.15, with lesser odds of reaching the major resistance at 150.90. To sustain the overbought momentum, USD must hold above the ‘strong support’ at 148.50 (level was at 147.70 yesterday).” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-any-advance-is-likely-part-of-a-higher-range-of-14920-15015-uob-group-202509261430The post Any advance is likely part of a higher range of 149.20/150.15 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Further US Dollar (USD) strength is not ruled out, but any advance is likely part of a higher range of 149.20/150.15. In the longer run, USD could rise further to 150.15, with lesser odds of reaching 150.90, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. USD might rise further to 150.15 24-HOUR VIEW: “Yesterday, we expected USD to ‘trade in a range between 148.20 and 149.15.’ However, instead of trading in a range, USD surged, reaching a high of 149.92. Further USD strength is not ruled out. However, with negative divergence forming, combined with deeply overbought conditions, suggest that any advance is likely part of a higher range of 149.20/150.15.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “After USD rose to a high of 148.91 two days ago, we highlighted yesterday that ‘while the renewed upward momentum suggests USD could reach 149.15, it is currently unclear whether it could continue to rise toward the next major resistance at 149.55.’ We did not expect USD to then surpass both levels, as it surged to a high of 149.92. The sharp rally over the past couple of days appears excessive, but with no sign of slowing just yet, USD could rise further to 150.15, with lesser odds of reaching the major resistance at 150.90. To sustain the overbought momentum, USD must hold above the ‘strong support’ at 148.50 (level was at 147.70 yesterday).” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-any-advance-is-likely-part-of-a-higher-range-of-14920-15015-uob-group-202509261430

Any advance is likely part of a higher range of 149.20/150.15 – UOB Group

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:55
Particl
PART$0.2033-4.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011134-35.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001576+1.35%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011602-0.86%
Secretum
SER$0.0002008+0.40%

Further US Dollar (USD) strength is not ruled out, but any advance is likely part of a higher range of 149.20/150.15. In the longer run, USD could rise further to 150.15, with lesser odds of reaching 150.90, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

USD might rise further to 150.15

24-HOUR VIEW: “Yesterday, we expected USD to ‘trade in a range between 148.20 and 149.15.’ However, instead of trading in a range, USD surged, reaching a high of 149.92. Further USD strength is not ruled out. However, with negative divergence forming, combined with deeply overbought conditions, suggest that any advance is likely part of a higher range of 149.20/150.15.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “After USD rose to a high of 148.91 two days ago, we highlighted yesterday that ‘while the renewed upward momentum suggests USD could reach 149.15, it is currently unclear whether it could continue to rise toward the next major resistance at 149.55.’ We did not expect USD to then surpass both levels, as it surged to a high of 149.92. The sharp rally over the past couple of days appears excessive, but with no sign of slowing just yet, USD could rise further to 150.15, with lesser odds of reaching the major resistance at 150.90. To sustain the overbought momentum, USD must hold above the ‘strong support’ at 148.50 (level was at 147.70 yesterday).”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-any-advance-is-likely-part-of-a-higher-range-of-14920-15015-uob-group-202509261430

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]
Bittensor
TAO$300.77+2.03%
1
1$0.008285-7.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01188+3.75%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/27 19:30
Partager
James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens detection, after being liquidated, James Wynn returned and opened a 3x leverage ASTER long position again.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0002934-2.20%
Aster
ASTER$2.0534+10.08%
Partager
PANews2025/09/27 19:31
Partager
Bloomberg analysts predict that over 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months.

Bloomberg analysts predict that over 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months.

PANews reported on September 18 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote on the X platform that the number of ETF listings doubled after the US SEC implemented universal ETF listing standards. Therefore, after the new regulations are introduced, it is likely that more than 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months. Earlier today, news broke that the U.S. SEC approved universal listing standards to speed up the approval of cryptocurrency ETFs .
Union
U$0.010402-1.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07517+1.26%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 13:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

Bloomberg analysts predict that over 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months.

Federal Reserve Slashes Rates, Investors Show Resilience

Details Emerge About a Deal That Could Shift the Balance in the Cryptocurrency World