APAC Leads Global Crypto Uptick, Japan Records Strongest Growth

Asia Pacific (APAC) is pulling ahead in the crypto market because policy is tilting toward clarity while consumer rails scale fast. From late 2023 through mid 2025, the region’s on-chain value received rose sharply, climbing from about $81b a month in mid 2022 to a peak near $244b in Dec. 2024, and holding above $185b per month this year, according to a Chainalysis report published Wednesday. Japan is now the standout. On-chain value received rose 120% in the 12 months to June 2025, outpacing South Korea, India and Vietnam. Growth follows rule changes that treat more tokens as investment instruments, planned updates to crypto taxation, and the licensing of the first yen-backed stablecoin issuer. With stablecoin listings beginning to loosen, traders channeled heavy volumes into XRP, then BTC and ETH, while markets watch how USDC and JPYC gain traction. India’s Oversight Tightens Without Choking Fintech, Supporting Sustained Crypto Use India follows with scale and depth. It leads APAC in total on-chain value at about $338b dollars, supported by UPI rails, a large diaspora that uses crypto for remittances, and young investors who trade for supplementary income. Industry groups are helping normalize usage, while authorities build clearer oversight without stifling fintech growth. South Korea’s market looks distinctly professional. Nearly half of on-chain activity sits in the $10,000 to $1m band. The 2024 Virtual Asset User Protection Act is reshaping exchange practices, and growing USDT and KRW stablecoin pairs have lifted volumes. Image Source: Chainalysis Policymakers are debating KRW-backed stablecoins, with rules expected to address issuance, distribution and secondary trading. Tighter Supervision In Australia Sets The Stage For Institutional Entry Vietnam shows everyday utility. Crypto supports remittances, gaming and savings, reflecting wide grassroots adoption. Activity has matured, which explains slower percentage growth compared with Japan, yet usage remains deeply embedded in daily flows. Australia is laying foundations. Steps to modernize AML and CFT rules and to clean up inactive exchange licences point to tighter supervision and a more durable market structure. That groundwork matters as institutions seek clearer counterparties. Hong Kong and Singapore continue to shape policy in different ways. Hong Kong’s Policy Statement 2.0 accelerated local activity by signalling a path for regulated trading. Singapore’s measured stance has shifted flows toward stablecoins, which now surpass bitcoin pairs as institutions use them for payments, liquidity and hedging. Across APAC, monthly on-chain value received climbed from about $81b in July 2022 to that Dec. 2024 peak. Volumes eased afterward but stayed high through mid-2025. The region frequently ranks second to Europe and at times outpaces North America, underscoring its growing influence on global flows. Beyond Trading, New Use Cases Keep Volumes Elevated Into 2025 Market triggers were clear. Late 2023 and early 2024 produced the first months above $100b as prices recovered. Q4 2024 delivered the top prints, helped by a global risk rally. The trend persisted into 2025 even as prices cooled, pointing to broader use cases beyond trading alone. APAC’s diversity is the driver. Japan’s reform cycle, India’s digital public infrastructure, Korea’s trader centric market, Vietnam’s everyday use, Australia’s compliance push, and the twin hubs of Hong Kong and Singapore together create multiple paths to adoption. That mix also buffers the region. When trading slows in one market, remittances, payments or treasury activity sustain volumes elsewhere. As rules continue to harden, APAC’s role as a bellwether for how crypto will be used at scale looks set to growAsia Pacific (APAC) is pulling ahead in the crypto market because policy is tilting toward clarity while consumer rails scale fast. From late 2023 through mid 2025, the region’s on-chain value received rose sharply, climbing from about $81b a month in mid 2022 to a peak near $244b in Dec. 2024, and holding above $185b per month this year, according to a Chainalysis report published Wednesday. Japan is now the standout. On-chain value received rose 120% in the 12 months to June 2025, outpacing South Korea, India and Vietnam. Growth follows rule changes that treat more tokens as investment instruments, planned updates to crypto taxation, and the licensing of the first yen-backed stablecoin issuer. With stablecoin listings beginning to loosen, traders channeled heavy volumes into XRP, then BTC and ETH, while markets watch how USDC and JPYC gain traction. India’s Oversight Tightens Without Choking Fintech, Supporting Sustained Crypto Use India follows with scale and depth. It leads APAC in total on-chain value at about $338b dollars, supported by UPI rails, a large diaspora that uses crypto for remittances, and young investors who trade for supplementary income. Industry groups are helping normalize usage, while authorities build clearer oversight without stifling fintech growth. South Korea’s market looks distinctly professional. Nearly half of on-chain activity sits in the $10,000 to $1m band. The 2024 Virtual Asset User Protection Act is reshaping exchange practices, and growing USDT and KRW stablecoin pairs have lifted volumes. Image Source: Chainalysis Policymakers are debating KRW-backed stablecoins, with rules expected to address issuance, distribution and secondary trading. Tighter Supervision In Australia Sets The Stage For Institutional Entry Vietnam shows everyday utility. Crypto supports remittances, gaming and savings, reflecting wide grassroots adoption. Activity has matured, which explains slower percentage growth compared with Japan, yet usage remains deeply embedded in daily flows. Australia is laying foundations. Steps to modernize AML and CFT rules and to clean up inactive exchange licences point to tighter supervision and a more durable market structure. That groundwork matters as institutions seek clearer counterparties. Hong Kong and Singapore continue to shape policy in different ways. Hong Kong’s Policy Statement 2.0 accelerated local activity by signalling a path for regulated trading. Singapore’s measured stance has shifted flows toward stablecoins, which now surpass bitcoin pairs as institutions use them for payments, liquidity and hedging. Across APAC, monthly on-chain value received climbed from about $81b in July 2022 to that Dec. 2024 peak. Volumes eased afterward but stayed high through mid-2025. The region frequently ranks second to Europe and at times outpaces North America, underscoring its growing influence on global flows. Beyond Trading, New Use Cases Keep Volumes Elevated Into 2025 Market triggers were clear. Late 2023 and early 2024 produced the first months above $100b as prices recovered. Q4 2024 delivered the top prints, helped by a global risk rally. The trend persisted into 2025 even as prices cooled, pointing to broader use cases beyond trading alone. APAC’s diversity is the driver. Japan’s reform cycle, India’s digital public infrastructure, Korea’s trader centric market, Vietnam’s everyday use, Australia’s compliance push, and the twin hubs of Hong Kong and Singapore together create multiple paths to adoption. That mix also buffers the region. When trading slows in one market, remittances, payments or treasury activity sustain volumes elsewhere. As rules continue to harden, APAC’s role as a bellwether for how crypto will be used at scale looks set to grow

APAC Leads Global Crypto Uptick, Japan Records Strongest Growth

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/25 10:04

Asia Pacific (APAC) is pulling ahead in the crypto market because policy is tilting toward clarity while consumer rails scale fast.

From late 2023 through mid 2025, the region’s on-chain value received rose sharply, climbing from about $81b a month in mid 2022 to a peak near $244b in Dec. 2024, and holding above $185b per month this year, according to a Chainalysis report published Wednesday.

Japan is now the standout. On-chain value received rose 120% in the 12 months to June 2025, outpacing South Korea, India and Vietnam. Growth follows rule changes that treat more tokens as investment instruments, planned updates to crypto taxation, and the licensing of the first yen-backed stablecoin issuer.

With stablecoin listings beginning to loosen, traders channeled heavy volumes into XRP, then BTC and ETH, while markets watch how USDC and JPYC gain traction.

India’s Oversight Tightens Without Choking Fintech, Supporting Sustained Crypto Use

India follows with scale and depth. It leads APAC in total on-chain value at about $338b dollars, supported by UPI rails, a large diaspora that uses crypto for remittances, and young investors who trade for supplementary income. Industry groups are helping normalize usage, while authorities build clearer oversight without stifling fintech growth.

South Korea’s market looks distinctly professional. Nearly half of on-chain activity sits in the $10,000 to $1m band. The 2024 Virtual Asset User Protection Act is reshaping exchange practices, and growing USDT and KRW stablecoin pairs have lifted volumes.

Image Source: Chainalysis

Policymakers are debating KRW-backed stablecoins, with rules expected to address issuance, distribution and secondary trading.

Tighter Supervision In Australia Sets The Stage For Institutional Entry

Vietnam shows everyday utility. Crypto supports remittances, gaming and savings, reflecting wide grassroots adoption. Activity has matured, which explains slower percentage growth compared with Japan, yet usage remains deeply embedded in daily flows.

Australia is laying foundations. Steps to modernize AML and CFT rules and to clean up inactive exchange licences point to tighter supervision and a more durable market structure. That groundwork matters as institutions seek clearer counterparties.

Hong Kong and Singapore continue to shape policy in different ways. Hong Kong’s Policy Statement 2.0 accelerated local activity by signalling a path for regulated trading. Singapore’s measured stance has shifted flows toward stablecoins, which now surpass bitcoin pairs as institutions use them for payments, liquidity and hedging.

Across APAC, monthly on-chain value received climbed from about $81b in July 2022 to that Dec. 2024 peak. Volumes eased afterward but stayed high through mid-2025. The region frequently ranks second to Europe and at times outpaces North America, underscoring its growing influence on global flows.

Beyond Trading, New Use Cases Keep Volumes Elevated Into 2025

Market triggers were clear. Late 2023 and early 2024 produced the first months above $100b as prices recovered. Q4 2024 delivered the top prints, helped by a global risk rally. The trend persisted into 2025 even as prices cooled, pointing to broader use cases beyond trading alone.

APAC’s diversity is the driver. Japan’s reform cycle, India’s digital public infrastructure, Korea’s trader centric market, Vietnam’s everyday use, Australia’s compliance push, and the twin hubs of Hong Kong and Singapore together create multiple paths to adoption.

That mix also buffers the region. When trading slows in one market, remittances, payments or treasury activity sustain volumes elsewhere. As rules continue to harden, APAC’s role as a bellwether for how crypto will be used at scale looks set to grow.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold just broke yet another record. As of this week, it hit its most overbought level in 45 years, with a monthly RSI of 89.72. That’s the highest RSI for gold since 1980. Anyone who follows charts knows that anything above 70 usually signals overbought territory. So, near 90? That’s insane. And this is happening […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.892-1.36%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3763-4.20%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 10:07
Partager
Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a crypto investment policy, which will enable the company to purchase up to $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.
1
1$0.012433+3.09%
Binance Coin
BNB$988.8-2.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,729.08-0.44%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/25 08:50
Partager
Forward Industries Bets Big on Solana With $4B Capital Plan

Forward Industries Bets Big on Solana With $4B Capital Plan

The firm has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a $4 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity program, […] The post Forward Industries Bets Big on Solana With $4B Capital Plan appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.010049+4.60%
Forward
FORWARD$0.00023--%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 04:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Forward Industries Bets Big on Solana With $4B Capital Plan

UK To Deepen Crypto Ties With US, May Adopt More Pro-Crypto Approach: FT

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam