ApeCoin Launches $RAID Strategy to Tap 100M+ Users with Solana Expansion

ApeCoin launches Project R.A.I.D to transition from a governance token to a full-fledged “culture coin” with real-world utility.

First major move: ApeCoin will deploy on Solana , one of the fastest-growing blockchains, and integrate into key DeFi protocols.

Goal: Expand $APE’s reach to over 100 million wallets , with deep liquidity, lending, staking, and cross-chain access.

ApeCoin has officially kicked off Project R.A.I.D (Rapid ApeCoin Integration Deployment), a major expansion campaign to supercharge $APE utility and position the token as a cultural and financial force. With Solana as the first launchpad, the project targets fast-track adoption through DeFi rails, multi-chain exposure, and seamless fiat access.

From Meme to Mechanism: $APE Goes Full Utility

What is Project R.A.I.D?

RAID is more than just a marketing move. It’s more about positioning ApeCoin to move from its original role as the governance token, to the default utility token for the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) ecosystem.

At the core, RAID is attempting to accomplish three things:

Expand ApeCoin across multiple chains , starting with Solana. Integrate with major DeFi protocols , including lending, staking, and perpetuals. Improve liquidity and accessibility by distributing $APE among a wider range of wallets using centralized and decentralized exchanges.

The project’s tagline speaks for itself:

“The Ticker is $APE. The Project is R.A.I.D. The direction is up.”

This initiative is engineered to bring ApeCoin to the forefront of on-chain finance and cultural adoption.

Why Solana is the First Stop

Solana was selected as RAID’s first expansion point for strategic reasons: high throughput, low gas fees, and an active DeFi community. Given its user base and its potential for NFT integration, a token like $APE, which sits at the intersection of crypto culture, gaming, and finance, has the potential to flourish.

Launching on Solana makes ApeCoin capable of:

Reach millions of new users through fast and cheap transactions

millions of new users Integrate with Solana-native protocols such as Jupiter , Marinade , and MarginFi

Jupiter Marinade MarginFi Gain exposure in one of the most active DeFi ecosystems in 2025

This is not a one-off move. Solana is only the start of a larger multi-chain implementation. The RAID roadmap involves the next steps of scaling ApeCoin to Arbitrum One, ApeChain – and ultimately, all the major EVM-compatible chains.

Supercharging $APE: DeFi and Distribution

DeFi as a Launchpad for Utility

ApeCoin is bringing the proven DeFi practices to make real utility. This includes:

DEX Liquidity Pools : $APE will have deep and efficient trading rails across top decentralized exchanges.

Lending & Borrowing : Top-tier lending protocols will enable users to lend, borrow, and collateralize $APE.

lend, borrow, and collateralize Perpetual Futures & Options : New derivatives markets will allow for hedging, speculation, and leverage strategies involving $APE.

hedging, speculation, and leverage Staking & Yield Farming : DeFi integrations will provide opportunities for users to gain yield through liquidity mining and staking protocols.

Each step of this strategy is aimed at making ApeCoin actually tradeable and usable.

Multi-Chain, Multi-Platform Distribution

Apart from DeFi, ApeCoin is instituting broad-based distribution through:

Multi-CEX Listings : Expansion on leading centralized exchanges, increasing $APE’s fiat accessibility

Wallet Integrations : Seamless access through top crypto wallets (Phantom, MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet)

Cross-Ecosystem Partnerships : Co-marketing deals with Web3 platforms and NFT projects to promote adoption

Based on these initiatives, the team projects that ApeCoin can achieve an exposure to 100 million+ wallets – a monumental growth from its current exposure.

Positioning $APE as the Culture Coin

RAID’s long-term vision is to define ApeCoin as crypto-native culture. While BAYC NFTs will still be a high-end gateway, $APE will become the gateway to the millions with benefits including:

Low-barrier access to participate in the BAYC ecosystem

Exposure to new gamified experiences such as The Otherside , where $APE becomes a default currency

The Otherside Enhanced tokenomics through incentivized participation, staking, and protocol-level rewards

By constructing deep DeFi infrastructure and connecting it to a robust cultural brand, RAID is not simply increasing the utility of $APE; it’s making it indispensable.

Insiders say the end goal is to get ApeCoin to top-20 crypto by market cap. Due to its wide distribution, deep utility, and embedded cultural capital, RAID may be the blueprint that gets it there.