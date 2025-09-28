LunarCrush reveals list of top gaming projects ranking as ApeCoin ($APE) leads along with $LINK, $SFUND, $MON, and others compete in social engagement.LunarCrush reveals list of top gaming projects ranking as ApeCoin ($APE) leads along with $LINK, $SFUND, $MON, and others compete in social engagement.

ApeCoin Leads Top Gaming Projects by Social Activity on LunarCrush

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 06:30
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
ApeCoin
APE$0.5185-1.35%
Chainlink
LINK$20.84-1.09%
Seedify.fund
SFUND$0.266+1.33%
podium main7

LunarCrush, a known platform for real-time metrics for crypto and web3 projects, has released the list of rankings of the Top 10 Gaming Projects based on their social activity over the past 24 hours. ApeCoin ($APE) surges to other projects by social activity in this list. Fundamentally, social activity consists of engaging with posts and interacting with posts.

ApeCoin ($APE) is leading with 12.5K Engaged posts and 794.1K Interaction-based posts, according to the last 24-hour record on LunarCrush. It can be seen that $APE is leading with a minor difference to its contemporary project Chainlink ($LINK) with 12.3K and 1.6M by Engaged posts and Interactions, respectively. Phoenix has released this news through its official X account.

$Sfund, $MON, and $FLOKI Battle for Attention

Seedify. Fund ($Sfund) and MON ($MON) are closely fighting each other with 4.7K and 3.2K Engaged posts and 141.4K and 233.8K with Interactions. This closeness shows a strong competition between these two Gaming projects based on social activity on different platforms.

Moreover, FLOKI ($FLOKI) is struggling at 2.6K Engaged posts with 239.3K Interactions, while Verasity ($VRA) is standing with 2.5K Engaged posts and 166.4K Interactions. Furthermore, Immutable ($IMX) is also fighting with 2.3K and 190.4K, Engaged posts and Interactions by social activity, over the last 24 hours.

$RENDER Slightly Outpaces Beam $BEAM in Engagement Race

Render ($RENDER) shows 2.1K Engaged posts with 100.6K in Interactions. At the same time, Beam ($BEAM) is also showing with 1.9K Engaged posts and 74.8K Interactions. This negligible difference shows that they are very close to each other, with only a 0.2K difference in Engaged posts.

According to the ranking by Gaming projects, Zentry ($ZENT) stands at the end of this list with 1.8K Engaged Posts and surviving with 44.8K Interactions by social activity. $BEAM and $ZENT scores on Engaged posts with a difference of 0.1K; simultaneously, $ZENT leads with 30K in Interactions.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto Presales To Buy In California With Shiba Inu And Snek

Best Crypto Presales To Buy In California With Shiba Inu And Snek

The post Best Crypto Presales To Buy In California With Shiba Inu And Snek appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if the next millionaire-maker token slipped away while you stood on the sidelines? The crypto market has a way of turning small, almost forgettable sums into jaw-dropping fortunes, but only the quick movers get to ride the rocket. History has shown us how early buyers of meme coins changed their lives overnight, and the same opportunity might be knocking again. Shiba Inu is buzzing after rolling out new ecosystem upgrades that have reignited old excitement, while Snek is stirring fresh waves with its growing, community-driven developments. But despite the noise, the spotlight is tilting sharply toward MoonBull, a new meme coin that just launched its presale and is already sparking urgency across presale token lists. With whispers of an eye-popping 24,540 percent ROI and investors scrambling to secure their seats before the stages vanish, even a moment of hesitation could end up costing a fortune. MoonBull’s Power Play: Rewards, Scarcity, and Smart Referrals Every $MOBU sale triggers a dynamic cycle designed to boost the ecosystem. A 2% liquidity injection strengthens the trading pool, stabilizing price swings and reducing slippage, making MoonBull resilient even during high-volume trades. Another 2% is instantly rewarded to holders, allowing your balance to grow passively as transaction volume rises, directly linking community activity with individual gains. Meanwhile, 1% of every sale is burned, permanently reducing supply and increasing token rarity, setting the stage for long-term value growth. Building momentum doesn’t stop there. MoonBull’s referral system turns your network into real rewards. Share your code: your invitee gains 15% extra tokens, and you instantly receive 15% of their purchase. Top monthly referrers enjoy USDC bonuses — 10% for the first three spots, 5% for fourth and fifth. With $8.05 billion $MOBU allocated for referrals, all rewards are automatic, fair, and transparent. This innovative system combines scarcity,…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000498-1.96%
SNEK
SNEK$0.0037002+0.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009855-25.83%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 06:17
Partager
Will dogwifhat [WIF] break $1.29 or stay stuck in consolidation?

Will dogwifhat [WIF] break $1.29 or stay stuck in consolidation?

WIF traders leaned hard on the buy side, setting up a breakout battle at $1.29.
dogwifhat sol
WIF$0.733-2.52%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:00
Partager
Worldcoin to $2? – THREE signals WLD traders must watch

Worldcoin to $2? – THREE signals WLD traders must watch

Worldcoin gains 10% on derivatives inflows, but spot selling raises doubts. Could $2 hold?
Worldcoin
WLD$1.27-0.93%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02216+2.02%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/28 05:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto Presales To Buy In California With Shiba Inu And Snek

Will dogwifhat [WIF] break $1.29 or stay stuck in consolidation?

Worldcoin to $2? – THREE signals WLD traders must watch

Exploring the Future of Crypto Investments in 2025

Top Analyst Says XRP Could Be the Next Bitcoin: Here’s Why