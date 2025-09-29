The post Apple CEO Confirms Personal Bitcoin and Ethereum Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms personal crypto investments, highlighting Bitcoin and Ethereum. Aims to boost BTC and ETH credibility; market sees increased attention. Apple avoids corporate crypto treasury involvement, maintaining traditional finance strategy. Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed on September 28th in an interview that he holds Bitcoin and Ethereum, citing it as a reasonable diversified investment strategy. Cook’s disclosure highlights growing mainstream crypto acceptance but does not alter Apple’s corporate policy, which maintains a non-participatory stance in cryptocurrency investments. Tim Cook’s Crypto Holdings Spur Market Interest On September 28, Tim Cook confirmed he holds Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of his personal investment strategy, regarding cryptocurrency as a reasonable diversification choice. He emphasized that his personal investment does not reflect Apple’s corporate strategy, which remains focused on traditional assets. Despite Cook’s disclosure, Apple’s stance on corporate investment in crypto remains unchanged, with $200 billion in cash reserves allocated elsewhere. The lack of corporate crypto adoption limits broader market disruption, contrasting with companies like Tesla. Apple CEO reveals company’s Bitcoin holdings, but stays crypto-free Market enthusiasm responded to Cook’s announcement, increasing interest in Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, without corporate backing, institutional enthusiasts tempered their enthusiasm, focusing instead on the continued viability of Bitcoin as new opportunities in crypto emerge. Cryptocurrencies Gain Credibility with High-Profile Endorsements Did you know? Tim Cook’s acknowledgment of holding Bitcoin and Ethereum provides historical parallels to Tesla’s 2021 crypto investment, highlighting the growing interest of major technology leaders in personal crypto exposure. As of September 28, according to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $110,664.86 with a market cap of $2.21 trillion. BTC exhibits a 1.14% 24-hour increase, with 19,927,425 units circulating. Bitcoin commands a 57.90% market dominance despite declining 5.22% in trading volume. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:24 UTC on… The post Apple CEO Confirms Personal Bitcoin and Ethereum Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms personal crypto investments, highlighting Bitcoin and Ethereum. Aims to boost BTC and ETH credibility; market sees increased attention. Apple avoids corporate crypto treasury involvement, maintaining traditional finance strategy. Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed on September 28th in an interview that he holds Bitcoin and Ethereum, citing it as a reasonable diversified investment strategy. Cook’s disclosure highlights growing mainstream crypto acceptance but does not alter Apple’s corporate policy, which maintains a non-participatory stance in cryptocurrency investments. Tim Cook’s Crypto Holdings Spur Market Interest On September 28, Tim Cook confirmed he holds Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of his personal investment strategy, regarding cryptocurrency as a reasonable diversification choice. He emphasized that his personal investment does not reflect Apple’s corporate strategy, which remains focused on traditional assets. Despite Cook’s disclosure, Apple’s stance on corporate investment in crypto remains unchanged, with $200 billion in cash reserves allocated elsewhere. The lack of corporate crypto adoption limits broader market disruption, contrasting with companies like Tesla. Apple CEO reveals company’s Bitcoin holdings, but stays crypto-free Market enthusiasm responded to Cook’s announcement, increasing interest in Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, without corporate backing, institutional enthusiasts tempered their enthusiasm, focusing instead on the continued viability of Bitcoin as new opportunities in crypto emerge. Cryptocurrencies Gain Credibility with High-Profile Endorsements Did you know? Tim Cook’s acknowledgment of holding Bitcoin and Ethereum provides historical parallels to Tesla’s 2021 crypto investment, highlighting the growing interest of major technology leaders in personal crypto exposure. As of September 28, according to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $110,664.86 with a market cap of $2.21 trillion. BTC exhibits a 1.14% 24-hour increase, with 19,927,425 units circulating. Bitcoin commands a 57.90% market dominance despite declining 5.22% in trading volume. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:24 UTC on…

Apple CEO Confirms Personal Bitcoin and Ethereum Holdings

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 04:30
Key Points:
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms personal crypto investments, highlighting Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • Aims to boost BTC and ETH credibility; market sees increased attention.
  • Apple avoids corporate crypto treasury involvement, maintaining traditional finance strategy.

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed on September 28th in an interview that he holds Bitcoin and Ethereum, citing it as a reasonable diversified investment strategy.

Cook’s disclosure highlights growing mainstream crypto acceptance but does not alter Apple’s corporate policy, which maintains a non-participatory stance in cryptocurrency investments.

Tim Cook’s Crypto Holdings Spur Market Interest

On September 28, Tim Cook confirmed he holds Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of his personal investment strategy, regarding cryptocurrency as a reasonable diversification choice. He emphasized that his personal investment does not reflect Apple’s corporate strategy, which remains focused on traditional assets.

Despite Cook’s disclosure, Apple’s stance on corporate investment in crypto remains unchanged, with $200 billion in cash reserves allocated elsewhere. The lack of corporate crypto adoption limits broader market disruption, contrasting with companies like Tesla. Apple CEO reveals company’s Bitcoin holdings, but stays crypto-free

Market enthusiasm responded to Cook’s announcement, increasing interest in Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, without corporate backing, institutional enthusiasts tempered their enthusiasm, focusing instead on the continued viability of Bitcoin as new opportunities in crypto emerge.

Cryptocurrencies Gain Credibility with High-Profile Endorsements

Did you know? Tim Cook’s acknowledgment of holding Bitcoin and Ethereum provides historical parallels to Tesla’s 2021 crypto investment, highlighting the growing interest of major technology leaders in personal crypto exposure.

As of September 28, according to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $110,664.86 with a market cap of $2.21 trillion. BTC exhibits a 1.14% 24-hour increase, with 19,927,425 units circulating. Bitcoin commands a 57.90% market dominance despite declining 5.22% in trading volume.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:24 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts suggest this endorsement could gradually influence more tech leaders and investors to explore BTC and ETH. Historical trends indicate that high-profile endorsements often shift sentiment, potentially sparking short-term market engagement despite Apple’s non-participation in direct crypto financing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/tim-cook-bitcoin-ethereum-holding/

