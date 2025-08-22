Apple Fixes Critical Vulnerability That Put Your Crypto in Danger

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 23:44
ChainAware
AWARE$0.006461-0.16%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003578+2.14%
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00118-24.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021877+0.14%
  • Core issue
  • How is crypto affected? 

An urgent security update for iOS 18.6 has been released by Apple, 2. iPadOS 18.6.2, and macOS to address a critical zero-day vulnerability in its ImageIO framework (CVE-2025-43300). This vulnerability, which has already been used in the wild, allowed hackers to exploit such a primitive functionality as image opening to jeopardize device security and possibly empty wallets for cryptocurrency users.

Core issue

The flaw is caused by an out-of-bounds write problem in ImageIO, which is Apple’s system for handling image files on iOS, iPadOS and macOS. Malicious images could be created by attackers with the intention of corrupting memory when viewed or opened.

You Might Also Like

According to Apple, a highly sophisticated attack that targeted particular individuals has already exploited this vulnerability. Despite the lack of specifics, Apple acknowledged that it is aware of active exploitation.

How is crypto affected? 

This kind of zero-day exploit is particularly risky for cryptocurrency owners. An effective exploit might allow hackers to gain access to the device and use it to act like spyware, record keystrokes or steal authentication information. In essence, hackers would have access to someone’s cryptocurrency holdings if private keys, seed phrases or exchange login credentials were made public or stored poorly.

You Might Also Like

Because mobile and desktop apps are essential to cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges, a compromised iPhone, iPad or Mac provides direct access to a user’s assets. In many situations, just receiving or opening an image could have activated the exploit due to memory access.

Phishing campaigns could therefore be distributed by disguising themselves as harmless image attachments, social media posts or even artwork associated with an NFT.

You should update right away if you are using iOS, iPadOS or macOS. As the use of cryptocurrencies continues to grow, attackers are concentrating more on flaws that allow them to get around wallet encryption by targeting the operating system itself. Device-level security is equally as important as blockchain security.

Source: https://u.today/apple-fixes-critical-vulnerability-that-put-your-crypto-in-danger

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003236+0.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.07-3.18%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13864+0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Partager
Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008112+5.74%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04173+7.13%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Partager
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10238+2.40%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Particl
PART$0.1847+2.27%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto