Apple Issues Emergency Patches for Zero‑click Exploit That May Enable Crypto Wallet Theft

2025/08/24 19:38
Apple released emergency security updates addressing CVE‑2025‑43300, a zero‑click Image I/O vulnerability that researchers warned may be exploited to steal crypto wallets from targeted devices. Apple stated it was aware of reports of an “extremely sophisticated” attack and urged users to install iOS, iPadOS and macOS patches immediately. The company described the bug as an […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/apple-issues-emergency-patches-for-zero%E2%80%91click-exploit-that-may-enable-crypto-wallet-theft/

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

PANews reported on June 20 that the People's Bank of China maintained the one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) at 3% and 3.5%, respectively.
PANews2025/06/20 09:06
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the past 48 hours to open 20x leveraged BTC and 10x leveraged BNB long positions.
