Apple Issues Emergency Patches for Zero‑click Exploit That May Enable Crypto Wallet Theft

Apple released emergency security updates addressing CVE‑2025‑43300, a zero‑click Image I/O vulnerability that researchers warned may be exploited to steal crypto wallets from targeted devices. Apple stated it was aware of reports of an “extremely sophisticated” attack and urged users to install iOS, iPadOS and macOS patches immediately. The company described the bug as an […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/apple-issues-emergency-patches-for-zero%E2%80%91click-exploit-that-may-enable-crypto-wallet-theft/