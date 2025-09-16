Apple TV+, Netflix And HBO Take Home Big Emmy Wins For Studios

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Tramell Tillman, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series award for “Severance”, poses in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

As the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards closed out at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, 2025 turned out to be a year of historic firsts, record-breaking wins, and three winners that represented a streaming hierarchy.

From a studio perspective, Apple TV+, Netflix and HBO emerged as the night’s dominant players in creative excellence, with each streamer standing on stage to celebrate a mix of critically acclaimed performances and breakout stars.

Apple TV+ Breaks Records With ‘The Studio’

The biggest story of the night was Apple TV+’s The Studio. The first year comedy entered this year’s award season with a total of 23 Emmy nominations, a record number for a debut series and a tie with FX’s The Bear for the all-time nominations for a comedy series.

By winning 11 awards, The Studio broke one of the Emmys’ most enduring benchmarks, surpassing The Bear’s run of 10 wins in 2023 to become the most awarded new comedy in Emmy history. Seth Rogen earned his first Emmy award as lead comedy actor and shared the director prize with Evan Goldberg for the critically acclaimed episode “The Oner.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Seth Rogen accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for “The Studio” onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images

Earlier in the week at the Creative Arts Emmys, The Studio was awarded nine trophies for categories such as casting, music supervision and cinematography.

Apple has now proved itself as a power player at the industry’s highest levels while creating some of the most acclaimed content today. Between the success of The Studio and Severance – the psychological drama which won six Creative Arts Emmys, Apple scored the most nominations and award wins in its history.

Severance was the most nominated series for the year with 27 noms for the Apple TV+ series. Tramell Tillman became the first Black man to win Supporting Drama Actor, honored for his role in the show.

Netflix Solidifies Its Range, HBO Remains Prestigious

Netflix, long the most prolific Emmy contender, also made headlines. Fifteen-year-old Owen Cooper became the youngest-ever winner in the supporting actor in a limited or anthology series category for his performance in Adolescence. Netflix’s broad footprint remains its strength, allowing it to collect awards across comedy, drama, and technical fields – as Apple TV+ pushes harder into prestige territory.

HBO reinforced its identity as television’s home for storytelling by delivering consistent wins and proving its reputation for crafting premium series remains intact. Its blend of fan favorites and established franchises kept it firmly in the awards conversation.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Owen Cooper, winner of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “Adolescence,” poses in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 77th Emmy Awards underscored that we are living in a golden age of choice for audiences. The best in television is no longer concentrated in a single network’s hands, and powerful stories can come from almost anywhere.

This year’s awards mark not just a celebration of excellence but also a preview of television’s next chapter—one where innovation, diversity and relentless competition will continue to define us in this moment of evolution.