Apple urges EU to scrap Digital Markets Act

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 17:25
Apple has called on the European Union to drop the Digital Markets Act (DMA), claiming it compromises security and degrades the customer experience. This is not the first time the tech firm has raised issues with the digital competition law, which the EU still insists will make the digital industry fairer and more open.

In the latest submission to the European Commission, the iPhone maker wrote: “The DMA should be repealed while a more appropriate fit for purpose legislative instrument is put in place.” 

Apple says the DMA has contributed to release delays

In a blog post, Apple explained, “It’s become clear that the DMA is leading to a worse experience for Apple users in the EU. It’s exposing them to new risks, and disrupting the simple, seamless way their Apple products work together.”

It asked that the law be repealed or reformed, and suggested that an independent European agency — not the Commission — oversee the process.

Brussels has long defended the Digital Markets Act, arguing it’s crucial to balance the market and limit company monopoly. The law singles out big digital players as “gatekeepers” and lists dos and don’ts they must follow. Apple, for instance, must open its operating system to rival app stores and avoid promoting its own apps over competitors.

According to the iPhone maker, the law’s mandate that new features be compatible with non-Apple platforms before release has slowed development, pushing back release timelines. It cited that it had to delay the release of its live translation with AirPods, iPhone Mirroring, and its Visited Places feature. 

It further insisted that it wants European users to get new features at the same time as the rest of the world, but warned that the DMA’s requirements may cause Europeans to fall behind in getting updates. It added that it had to allow sideloading and outside app marketplaces, as well as other payment options, cautioning that these may not offer the same protections as the App Store and could put users at risk.

Additionally, it argued that EU users may be exposed to harmful apps, including some gambling platforms, which it has historically kept off the App Store.

It also claimed that the Commission’s interpretation of the DMA shifts so often, leaving companies unsure about what is actually required of them.

The European Commission fined Apple $590 million for DMA violations

In April, the European Commission announced that Apple and Meta had violated the DMA’s anti-steering obligations. As a result, it fined the iPhone maker €500 million ($590 million) and Meta €200 million ($269 million).

In its press statement, the European bloc stated that under the DMA, developers using Apple’s App Store must be allowed to tell customers — at no cost — about cheaper offers outside the store, guide them to those offers, and let them make purchases there. However, it argued that Apple’s rules still block developers from fully using these channels, so consumers miss out on cheaper alternatives, hence the penalty.

Aside from the fine, the commission demanded the company lift its steering-related barriers and commit to future compliance. Nonetheless, Apple is appealing the decision.

In Meta’s case, the watchdog found its “Consent or Pay” advertising model to breach the DMA’s requirements. The commission said that the tech giant failed to offer users a true choice to use a version of its service with minimal data collection that still matches the paid service’s quality.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/apple-urges-eu-to-scrap-digital-markets-act/

