Apple’s iPhone 17 Boosts Crypto Security With Memory Integrity Enforcement

2025/09/11
  • Apple iPhone 17 brings a hardware-level system using EMTE-style memory tagging to block flaws like out-of-bounds and use-after-free errors, protecting crypto users.
  • Cybersecurity firm Hacken said MIE will raise the cost and complexity of spyware development, directly strengthening protections for wallet apps and Passkey approvals.

The crypto community is likely to benefit from the latest Apple iPhone 17 launch, as it brings along new security features with hardware-level memory protections. This safety net will prevent common attack vectors that breach through the signing operations of different accounts.

Apple iPhone 17 Brings MIE Protection System

The all-new Apple iPhone 17 comes with a major security upgrade dubbed Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE), a protection system that uses Enhanced Memory Tagging Extension (EMTE)-style memory tagging to detect and block dangerous flaws such as out-of-bounds access and use-after-free errors.

Cybersecurity firm Hacken said the new system lowers the risk of attackers exploiting memory-corruption zero-days to gain control over signing code. Memory-related vulnerabilities account for nearly 70% of all software flaws, and are a frequent target of zero-day attacks against crypto wallets and Passkey approvals.

Cybersecurity firm Hacken said that Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE) actively detects and blocks risky memory access patterns such as out-of-bounds and use-after-free errors, disrupting many common exploit chains. The feature is enabled by default across both kernel and user-level processes, raising costs and complexity for spyware developers.

“It raises the bar for attackers and makes targeted spyware and exploit development much harder and more expensive,” Hacken noted, adding that the system offers direct benefits for wallet applications and Passkey flows that rely on in-process operations.

Still, Hacken cautioned that MIE is not a complete security solution. It does not protect against phishing, social engineering, malicious websites, or compromised apps, and it does not replace the role of secure hardware wallets or the need for user vigilance.

Apple Crypto Users Face Security Threats

Apple’s crypto user base has been increasingly targeted by security threats. Last month, researchers uncovered a zero-click vulnerability that allowed attackers to compromise iPhones, iPads, and Macs without any user interaction. Apple responded with security patches across multiple OS versions.

Earlier this year, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky flagged malicious software development kits embedded in apps on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, which were scanning photo galleries for crypto wallet recovery phrases.

In 2023, wallet provider Trust Wallet issued an alert urging Apple users to disable iMessage, citing “credible intel” of a high-risk zero-day exploit circulating on the Dark Web that could let attackers seize control of iPhones remotely.

Despite strong security measures, Apple is being open to legit crypto developers to build on its platform. Earlier this year, the tech giant loosened the NFT rules for developers.

