Apple’s Lead Robotics AI Researcher Jian Zhang Joins Meta’s Robotics Studio

2025/09/03 23:01
2025/09/03 23:01
TLDRs;

  • Apple’s top robotics AI researcher Jian Zhang has joined Meta, adding to a string of high-profile departures.
  • The exits reflect Apple’s growing struggle with AI morale, compensation gaps, and reliance on external partnerships.
  • Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic have all hired former Apple AI researchers in recent weeks, intensifying the AI talent war.
  • Reports suggest rival firms are offering multi-million-dollar packages to lure Apple staff, raising concerns over sustainability.

Apple has lost one of its most prominent artificial intelligence researchers, with Jian Zhang, the company’s lead robotics AI expert, moving to Meta’s Robotics Studio.

The high-profile departure underscores the intensifying global competition for AI talent, as major technology firms battle to secure researchers who can drive the next wave of automation and machine learning breakthroughs.

The move is part of a broader exodus from Apple’s AI teams. Alongside Zhang, three other senior researchers including John Peebles, Nan Du, and Zhao Meng are also departing. Peebles and Du are joining OpenAI, while Zhao is set to take a position at Anthropic, both direct rivals in the AI race.

Meta Attracts Apple Talent With Big Offers

Industry insiders suggest that Apple is facing difficulties in retaining talent as competitors like Meta lure researchers with highly lucrative packages.

Reports indicate that Meta has previously offered deals worth hundreds of millions to senior AI leaders, including a $200 million multiyear agreement for a former Apple executive.

This aggressive recruitment strategy highlights the scale of the so-called AI talent wars. While it ensures Meta attracts high-level expertise, analysts caution that excessive compensation could be unsustainable. In fact, several AI researchers who were previously hired by Meta have already quit, raising questions about long-term retention and productivity in such high-pressure environments.

Apple Faces Internal Strategy Shifts

The loss of Zhang and his colleagues comes at a pivotal moment for Apple. The company’s Foundation Models team, once central to the creation of the Apple Intelligence platform, has seen at least 10 departures in recent weeks. Insiders suggest morale within the division has weakened as the company debates whether to rely more heavily on external partners instead of building everything in-house.

Zhang’s work, specifically, was focused on automation research within Apple’s AI and machine learning group, distinct from the company’s robotics product development teams. His leadership in pushing forward advanced robotics models was seen as key to Apple’s ambitions in automation. His departure signals a potential slowdown in Apple’s ability to independently advance its AI roadmap.

Adding to Apple’s challenges, its share price slipped 1.5% after the departures were made public, reflecting investor concern about whether the company can maintain its competitive edge in artificial intelligence.

Global Demand Outpaces Supply

The fierce competition over researchers like Jian Zhang reflects a wider structural issue in the technology industry. Analysts estimate that while more than 400,000 machine learning specialists are needed across major global corporations, only about 92,000 currently work in Fortune Global 500 companies.

This shortage gives top AI experts enormous leverage. With nearly 42% of senior AI researchers based in the U.S. and 25% in China, tech giants are forced to fight over a relatively small talent pool.

As a result, companies like Apple may be pushed into partnerships or acquisitions rather than relying solely on internal research marking a shift away from its historically integrated approach to innovation.

The Road Ahead for Apple and Meta

That said, with more Apple researchers reportedly interviewing elsewhere, the company faces growing pressure to stabilize its workforce, rebuild morale, and define a clearer AI strategy.

Without decisive action, Apple risks falling behind competitors who are aggressively investing in both talent and infrastructure to dominate the next era of artificial intelligence.

 

 

