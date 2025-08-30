Aptos Eyes $3.9–$4 Support as Stablecoin Supply Increases

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 16:57
Key Insights:

  • Analysts identify a falling wedge pattern near $3.9–$4 support, suggesting a rebound toward $5.00.
  • Aptos stablecoin supply has surged 500% annually, while USDT supply recorded a 14% yearly increase.
  • Aptos led all chains with $40 million stablecoin inflows, surpassing Stellar, HyperEVM, and TON.
Aptos Eyes $3.9–$4 Support as Stablecoin Supply Increases by 500%

Aptos (APT) is drawing attention from market analysts as the token nears a critical support zone, while liquidity inflows continue to expand. The cryptocurrency is trading around $4.32, with analysts pointing to both technical and on-chain indicators that could shape its next move.

Aptos Nears Support Levels

According to Analyst Niels, Aptos is approaching the $3.9–$4.0 range, which has acted as a strong support zone in recent trading. He explained that the correction across the market has placed Aptos close to this area, suggesting a potential bounce.

Niels Chart analysis shows a falling wedge structure, a pattern that often signals reversal opportunities. He suggested that a breakout above the descending trendline could lead to recovery toward $4.80–$5.00.

Potential Breakout Above | Source: X

As of press time, Aptos was trading at $4.32 with a daily volume of more than $142 million. The token has dropped 0.12% in the past 24 hours.

Macro Indicators Support Liquidity Growth

However, macro conditions support Aptos’s broader setup. As per KriptoRadar, stablecoin supply has increased by 500% year over year, while USDT supply has grown 14%. Such liquidity changes are often linked with capital inflows that strengthen network activity.

Support Level | Source: X

His analysis also placed a potential target at $8.56, which would represent more than a 100% move from current levels. The chart illustrated accumulation phases and repeated rebounds from support, which formed the base for his forecast.

Stablecoin Inflows Provide Fresh Momentum

Meanwhile, Kyledoops added that Aptos has seen the highest net stablecoin inflows across all chains in the last 24 hours. Data from Artemis showed more than $40 million in new inflows, a figure that outpaced competing networks such as Stellar and TON.

Inflows Momentum | Source: X

He remarked that the inflow of liquidity gives Aptos fresh firepower, although he raised doubts by asking whether it will lead to a breakout or a quick fade. The observation underlined the market’s focus on how APT price action will respond to the sudden injection of capital.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/aptos-eyes-3-9-4-support/

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/aptos-eyes-3-9-4-support/
