Aptos Welcomes Chainlink CCIP, Driving Institutional DeFi Adoption

Chainlink CCIP goes live on Aptos, marking its first integration with a Move-based blockchain.

Aave’s GHO and Bedrock’s assets debut as cross-chain tokens on the Aptos network.

The launch strengthens Aptos’ push for institutional adoption and interoperability.

Chainlink has announced that its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) is now officially live on the Aptos mainnet. The new development is the introduction of the initial CCIP integration on a chain based on the Move protocol, an extension that creates connectivity across over sixty EVM and non-EVM networks.

High-throughput Layer 1 chain Aptos gets direct access to Chainlink’s cross-chain infrastructure that, in the past, has secured over tens of trillions in on-chain value across multiple networks.

This development allows Aptos to extend its presence outside of its ecosystem and build liquidity pathways across decentralized finance platforms. Through empowering institutional-grade applications, the integration furthers the blockchain one step closer to becoming a center of financial activity that is secure and scalable.

Aave and Bedrock Bring Liquidity to Aptos

The integration enables new cross-chain tokens with immediate utility on the Aptos chain. Through CCIP, Aave’s stablecoin, GHO, is now offered as a native cross-chain token. In addition to that, Bedrock introduced uniBTC and brBTC, offering users new ways of sending tokenized assets. The tokens are now offered through the Interport app, powered by CCIP.

Aave founder Stani Kulechov highlighted how the integration supports the scaling of the GHO and frees liquidity for broader decentralized finance use. Through Aave now being plugged into Aptos, lending and borrowing markets can expand into new blockchain ecosystems.

Bedrock’s asset issuance also benefits from the added connectivity, demonstrating the ways in which the CCIP opens more possibilities both for established protocols as well as new projects entering Aptos.

Chainlink Labs Stresses Unified Cross-Chain Ecosystem Vision

Both company executives welcomed the milestone. Aptos Foundation Senior Vice President Ash Pampati pointed out that CCIP enhances Aptos’ readiness for institutional-scale use applications. He named Aptos’ Move language security, along with Chainlink’s proven infrastructure, as being among the adoption drivers in the future.

From Chainlink Labs, Director of Blockchain Partnerships Thodoris Karakostas said:

The launch of CCIP on Aptos is a significant step forward in creating a unified cross-chain ecosystem where value and data move seamlessly across both EVM and non-EVM chains. Aptos combines high-throughput and low-latency performance with a growing developer ecosystem, making it an ideal environment for building next-generation cross-chain apps.

The cooperation highlights how cross-chain protocols are enabling the next phase of financial markets. Now live on Aptos as well, CCIP is available to developers and institutions as a secure infrastructure that opens up new possibilities for DeFi and enhances interoperability across the world’s blockchain ecosystems.

Also Read: Chainlink (LINK) Price Surges as Grayscale Files LINK ETF with SEC