Arbitrum (ARB) Price Forecast: Will ARB Hit $2.40 Again or Struggle Below $0.50?

Arbitrum (ARB) shows short-term gains despite a steep weekly decline.

Analysts predict a possible surge toward the $1.22 mark if momentum holds.

Forecasts for 2025 remain divided, ranging from $0.38 to $2.40.

Arbitrum (ARB) is currently trading at $0.5156, having recorded a gain of 3.57% in the past 24 hours. However, volumes in trades have declined, coming in 42.38% lower to $278.51 million. For the past seven days, ARB has recorded losses by 10.79%, exchanging hands around the average price of $0.5163 per week.

Market commentators are buoyant in their assessment that the asset’s short-term trend is influenced by speculative interest as much as technical strength. Despite the mixed short-term prospects, the question remains as to whether ARB can mount a significant return into 2025.

ARB Market Support Strengthens Despite Risks

Crypto analyst Thomas Reid noted the recent consolidation in the $0.49 region for ARB as being representative of underlying support. The current “strong momentum and rising market interest” in the token, according to Reid, may put it in position for a later breakout.

The technicals are quoted as indicating that we can potentially see another thrust towards the $1.22 region should market sentiment increase.

This perspective is in line with the wider trend of increased positivity towards layer-2 scaling solutions, specifically as Ethereum users are looking for cheaper alternatives when transacting. However, while these positive indicators exist, volatility in the volumes traded in ARB continues to highlight fears among investors.

ARB Price Predictions for 2025

DigitalCoinPrice forecasts that the ARB can pass through the $1.13 mark in December 2025, possibly breaking through past thresholds to reach $2.40. The analysts on the site are of the view that the ARB will find breeding ground in the region between $1.04 to $1.13, provided the market sentiment remains upbeat.

However, Changelly’s forecast is much less ambitious. Its technical outlook places the potential trade between $0.379 and $0.438 in 2025, while the mean projected price is $0.496. For the month of August in 2025 specifically, Changelly sees very little change as the token remains at $0.496 with low volatility.

