Arbitrum Price Prediction 2025: Bold Forecasts See ARB Breaking $2.40 Barrier

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/10 09:00
Arbitrum
ARB$0.5078-0.97%
Arbitrum
  • Arbitrum (ARB) gains 7.11% in 24 hours, trading at $0.5341 with strong volume surge.
  • Analysts see momentum building, with potential push toward the $1.00 mark.
  • Price forecasts for 2025 show wide variance, from $0.38 lows to highs above $2.40.

Arbitrum (ARB) is currently trading at $0.5341, registering a 7.11% increase in the past 24 hours. The trading volume has also gone up considerably, at $520.75 million—a whopping increase of 115.77% in the last 24 hours. ARB is up 8.97% in the last seven days, indicating fortified investor confidence.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Market players highlight ARB’s resilience after recent corrections, with the latter rebounding from previous levels of resistance that have become levels of support. The indication is that accumulation is happening, which may be positioning the asset for the big breakout.

Bulls Gaining Traction in Arbitrum Price

Crypto analyst Butterfly emphasized the significance of the consolidation of ARB above the breakout level. Based on their technical analysis, this is the sign that bulls are continuously gaining traction, preparing the ground for the move upwards towards the psychological level of $1.00.

“ARB is rebounding well from the broken support-turned-resistance,” referred Butterfly in pointing out that the asset is in a solid technical position. If the current momentum is sustained, the bulls could see Arbitrum attempt an unambiguous breakout on the upside in the near-to-medium term.

Such views are shared by some members of the trading community, who believe that the utility of Arbitrum as an inexpensive scaling solution for the Ethereum network remains the foundation of its future growth narrative.

Source: X

Also Read | Arbitrum (ARB) Price Forecast: Will ARB Hit $2.40 Again or Struggle Below $0.50?

ARB Price Forecasts For 2025 

According to DigitalCoinPrice estimates, ARB could reach over $1.17 by the end of the year, with the potential of re-hitting its previous all-time high at $2.40. Analysts who agree with this argument think the token will stabilize at ranges of $1.08-$1.17 before attempting the higher ranges.

Moreover, Changelly’s projections are far more humble. Their analysis suggests a 2025 forecast with at least $0.382, an average at about $0.494, and as high as just $0.438. Definitive forecasts up through September of 2025 highlight the possible high of $0.494, as well as possible losses as low as $0.347.

Also Read | Arbitrum (ARB) Price Breakout Fuels Rally Toward $1.87 Resistance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

In a surprise revelation about Cryptocurrency, SEAL has revealed what they call the “largest NPM supply chain attack in crypto history” – an event that resulted in financial loss of $50. This highlights both potency and specialities in the modern cyber threats. SEAL discloses that hackers broke into the Node Package Manager (NPM) on Tuesday. […]
NODE
NODE$0.08286-1.21%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.8268+1.78%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/10 10:30
Partager
AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

PANews reported on September 10th that Cognition announced it has secured over $400 million in new funding, bringing its post-money valuation to $10.2 billion. This round was led by Founders Fund, with participation from existing investors including Lux , 8VC , Neo , and Elad Gil, as well as new investors such as Bain Capital Ventures and D1 Capital. Cognition is committed to advancing the field of AI coding agents.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1543-0.57%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002854-4.16%
FUND
FUND$0.018-40.00%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 10:21
Partager
Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Onchain Lens tracking data, a wallet associated with Pantera Capital received 117,032 $HYPE tokens from Nonco, with a total value of approximately
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.71+3.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0835-7.22%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02612+0.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

Robinhood builds financial social media superapp for traders

NPM Hack Shows Supply Chain Threats Still Endanger Crypto