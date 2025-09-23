The post Arca CIO fires at Uniswap founder – ‘Turn on revenues, buybacks, or don’t have a token’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UNI, the governance token of leading decentralized protocol Uniswap, has come under heat after Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at digital investment firm Arca, criticized its utility, calling it “a complete nonsense token” without clear revenue-sharing or buyback mechanisms. The drama unfolded on X after Hayden Adams, founder of Uniswap, celebrated record trading volumes on the decentralized exchange.  Dorman responded that while the protocol’s performance was impressive, UNI’s tokenomics offered little to holders under current market conditions and shifting regulations. We’re not bear posting Uniswap. We’re bear posting $UNI. Just a complete nonsense token in today’s market & changing regulatory environment. Everything you and your VCs stand for is irrelevant. Turn on revenues & buybacks, or don’t bother having a token. https://t.co/22jWtBOmZ5 — Jeff Dorman (@jdorman81) September 21, 2025 Trading volumes soar, but token utility questioned Uniswap is the world’s largest decentralized exchange by trading volume, and it has hit a new milestone, having already processed more than $270 billion in this third quarter and still counting, as there are a few more days to go before the end of the quarter.  Adams highlighted this milestone, writing, “Always funny to see people bear post Uniswap,” noting that the platform’s volumes had already exceeded $270 billion this quarter and were on track for more than $1 trillion annually for the first time. He added that the regulatory environment had “massively improved” and that there were “many exciting things on the horizon.”Dorman shot back, stating that people are not bearish on the protocol itself but on the UNI token. He said, “We’re not bear posting Uniswap. We’re bear posting $UNI. Just a complete nonsense token in today’s market & changing regulatory environment. Everything you and your VCs stand for is irrelevant. Turn on revenues & buybacks, or don’t bother having a token.” … The post Arca CIO fires at Uniswap founder – ‘Turn on revenues, buybacks, or don’t have a token’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UNI, the governance token of leading decentralized protocol Uniswap, has come under heat after Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at digital investment firm Arca, criticized its utility, calling it “a complete nonsense token” without clear revenue-sharing or buyback mechanisms. The drama unfolded on X after Hayden Adams, founder of Uniswap, celebrated record trading volumes on the decentralized exchange.  Dorman responded that while the protocol’s performance was impressive, UNI’s tokenomics offered little to holders under current market conditions and shifting regulations. We’re not bear posting Uniswap. We’re bear posting $UNI. Just a complete nonsense token in today’s market & changing regulatory environment. Everything you and your VCs stand for is irrelevant. Turn on revenues & buybacks, or don’t bother having a token. https://t.co/22jWtBOmZ5 — Jeff Dorman (@jdorman81) September 21, 2025 Trading volumes soar, but token utility questioned Uniswap is the world’s largest decentralized exchange by trading volume, and it has hit a new milestone, having already processed more than $270 billion in this third quarter and still counting, as there are a few more days to go before the end of the quarter.  Adams highlighted this milestone, writing, “Always funny to see people bear post Uniswap,” noting that the platform’s volumes had already exceeded $270 billion this quarter and were on track for more than $1 trillion annually for the first time. He added that the regulatory environment had “massively improved” and that there were “many exciting things on the horizon.”Dorman shot back, stating that people are not bearish on the protocol itself but on the UNI token. He said, “We’re not bear posting Uniswap. We’re bear posting $UNI. Just a complete nonsense token in today’s market & changing regulatory environment. Everything you and your VCs stand for is irrelevant. Turn on revenues & buybacks, or don’t bother having a token.” …

Arca CIO fires at Uniswap founder – ‘Turn on revenues, buybacks, or don’t have a token’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:12
1
1$0.008968-20.15%
Threshold
T$0.01524-6.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08447-4.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01188-10.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016854-5.65%
Salamanca
DON$0.000647-6.23%

UNI, the governance token of leading decentralized protocol Uniswap, has come under heat after Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at digital investment firm Arca, criticized its utility, calling it “a complete nonsense token” without clear revenue-sharing or buyback mechanisms.

The drama unfolded on X after Hayden Adams, founder of Uniswap, celebrated record trading volumes on the decentralized exchange. 

Dorman responded that while the protocol’s performance was impressive, UNI’s tokenomics offered little to holders under current market conditions and shifting regulations.

Trading volumes soar, but token utility questioned

Uniswap is the world’s largest decentralized exchange by trading volume, and it has hit a new milestone, having already processed more than $270 billion in this third quarter and still counting, as there are a few more days to go before the end of the quarter. 

Adams highlighted this milestone, writing, “Always funny to see people bear post Uniswap,” noting that the platform’s volumes had already exceeded $270 billion this quarter and were on track for more than $1 trillion annually for the first time. He added that the regulatory environment had “massively improved” and that there were “many exciting things on the horizon.”

Dorman shot back, stating that people are not bearish on the protocol itself but on the UNI token. He said, “We’re not bear posting Uniswap. We’re bear posting $UNI. Just a complete nonsense token in today’s market & changing regulatory environment. Everything you and your VCs stand for is irrelevant. Turn on revenues & buybacks, or don’t bother having a token.” 

Regulatory and investor pressures mount

The regulatory landscape has truly been progressive and welcoming to the crypto industry since President Trump resumed office. The GENIUS Act has been passed, with other regulations still in consideration. 

Hyperliquid also appears to be a beneficiary of the new regulatory environment as Cryptopolitan reported. However, Uniswap hasn’t made any change to its token’s revenue model.

In August, Uniswap faced sharp criticism as many in the ecosystem voiced their concerns about the token, UNI, with an X user calling it a “worthless token,” adding that Uniswap hasn’t been able to drive meaningful revenue back to token holders. 

However, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan pointed out that with “Project Crypto,” things could change.

Many in the comments section of Dorman and Adams’ posts on X appeared to voice the same concern. Dorman’s comments also make it apparent that both large investors and everyday users are aware of some of the deficiencies in the UNI token.

What comes next for Uniswap

Over the years, Uniswap has so far resisted calls to introduce revenue-sharing, citing regulatory risk and the need to prioritize decentralization. Adams and the Uniswap Foundation have instead promoted the protocol’s scale, developer community, and regulatory engagement as sources of long-term value.

However, pressure is building, and more rivals are entering the market and claiming part of Uniswap’s market. Austin Barack, founder and managing partner at Relayer Capital, a crypto investment fund, wrote on X, “People are thinking way too small [about] how big DEXs can be because the market leader for much of their history (Uniswap) has delivered zero value to token holders and kneecapped valuations for the whole vertical in the process.”

He continued, “Just like how perp DEXs only re-rated when Hyperliquid came around and showed how big the opportunity is, spot DEXs need the same thing. Aerodrome will do for spot DEX valuations what Hyperliquid did for perp DEXs.” 

Aside from Aerodrome, where revenue goes to its token holders, more protocols are coming up with the same model. 

However, whether the UNI token governance model will change looks to be seen, as Adams hasn’t replied to the criticisms or hinted at any such adjustment.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/arca-cio-fires-at-uniswap-founder/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: all the details in the article.
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:41
Partager
China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator has quietly advised some mainland brokerages to put a stop to their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong. In recent months, a number of Chinese companies, including well-known brokerages, have rolled out RWA products in Hong Kong. RWA tokenization refers to the process of converting conventional financial assets such as […]
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09259+8.75%
RealLink
REAL$0.05945-5.12%
WELL3
WELL$0.000056-9.53%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 00:56
Partager
Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

The post Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A 12-foot golden statue of Trump gripping a Bitcoin was placed outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening in Washington. The installation appeared just before the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate announcement. It stood along 3rd Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pulling crowds as D.C. tried to make sense of a foam version of the president staring down Congress with a crypto in hand. At 2 p.m., the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, bringing the short-term rate from 4.3% to 4.1%. It’s the first rate cut since December, after a year of concerns about slowing job growth and rising unemployment. The Fed also outlined plans for two more cuts before the end of this year, but said it only expects one cut in 2026. That didn’t sit well with Wall Street, which had priced in five cuts by next year, as Cryptopolitan extensively reported. Crypto organizers livestream token to support Trump statue The statue was funded by a group of cryptocurrency investors, most of whom are staying anonymous. Their goal was to make a loud, unavoidable point about the future of crypto and government power. Hichem Zaghdoudi, who spoke for the group, said: “The installation is designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation. As the Federal Reserve shapes economic policy, we hope this statue prompts reflection on cryptocurrency’s growing influence.” To push the message even further, the group launched a memecoin on Pump.fun. They used multiple livestreams to pump the token and tie it directly to the statue stunt. One organizer, speaking during a stream on Tuesday, said the statue was built using “extremely hard foam” to make it easier to move. Posts on their X account…
1
1$0.009366-21.38%
Chainbase
C$0.21649-17.98%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03065-12.80%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

Lenovo halts Legion Go 2 pre-orders amid surging demand