Arccos Shakes Up Golf Rangefinder Game With Smart Laser

Arccos unveils new Smart Laser Rangefinder that factors in factors such as altitude, wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity and more. Sarah Hinzman, 2025

The latest evolution in Arccos’s mission to revolutionize golf through intelligent data is a modernization of one of golf’s most ubiquitous technologies: the rangefinder.

Arccos is putting a new spin on the standard point-shoot-get a number approach with the introduction of its AI-powered Smart Laser Rangefinder. Different from (yet complementary to) the company’s shot-tracking platform, the Arccos rangefinder offers the game’s most advanced “plays like” distances in real time by automatically factoring in not only slope, but altitude, wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, and wind gusts.

In the future, the technology – because it’s a software-first product that will improve with future updates – will even be able to account for the type of golf ball used in helping ensure golfers have the most trusted and accurate info available.

“What we are doing is introducing a smarter, more intelligent and connected rangefinder,” said Arccos CEO and co-founder Sal Syed. “There is a whole array of factors that influence what the number plays like. We take the complex math, simplify it and package it into the Arccos Smart Laser, which gives you a simple output.”

The Smart Laser rangefinder syncs with the company’s shot-tracking platform. Arccos

Arccos Technology

Arccos over the past decade has established one of the game’s most well-regarded innovators, with a business focused on a shot-tracking technology that helps recreational golfers track and better understand their on-course performance.

The company has tracked nearly 1.4 billion shots and the existing infrastructure of the Arccos platform has made the new Smart Laser possible. With precise GPS positioning, live weather syncing, and detailed mapping of 600,000 holes, Arccos knows the direction of each hole and how the wind is affecting how they play relative to a player’s location.

And unlike traditional hardware-focused rangefinders, the Smart Laser is more like Tesla vehicles in that it syncs with the Arccos app and will receive automatic software refreshes, including over-the-air updates that add new features and improve performance. A future update that reveals how different ball models perform in the wind for a particular user is just “the tip of the iceberg” on what will be available in the future.

“Any other laser you buy, that’s what you’re getting,” said Syed. “But the Smart Laser, it will continue evolving. It won’t be the same product a year or two years from now because the software will keep improving. And as the hyper-local weather stuff gets better, the rangefinder will get better.”

Subscription Model

“We take the complex math, simplify it and package it into the Arccos Smart Laser.” Arccos

The service requires active subscriptions for both the Arccos Game Tracking platform and Smart Laser. The introductory price is $299.99 – about half the price of comparable elite rangefinders, Syed said – and that includes one year of the Smart Laser subscription. The introductory Smart Laser bundle price of $499.99 includes memberships to one year of the Arccos Smart Laser and Smart Sensors. Delivery to golfers will begin in late October.

“It creates a business model that we believe aligns our incentives where if people like it, they will keep paying us for it. If they don’t, they’ll stop,” said Syed. “Our incentive is to keep you as a subscriber and keep delivering value through existing features and new ones that we’re going to build.”

One other favorable piece of news for those who snatch up the new technology: the geo-positioning extends to the golf course, meaning if the Smart Rangefinder is misplaced or lost, the company will figure out ways to get “players” back into the ecosystem more cheaply than other courses.

The Arccos Smart Laser uses geo-positioning to determine its location; whether it’s in or out of your possession. Arccos

For recreational golfers who have long envied the data-driven insights available to professionals, the Smart Laser represents a revolutionary approach: tour-level environmental analysis delivered through technology that actually simplifies rather than complicates their pre-shot routine. Just over ten years after Arccos began capturing on-course data, they’ve put that intelligence into golfers’ hands exactly when they need it most — standing over the ball, ready to commit to a shot.