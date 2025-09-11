Archax enables onchain portfolios on Hedera with launch of Pool Token

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/11 04:25
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01437+%12,26
Multichain
MULTI$0,04982-%8,18

Archax, a digital asset exchange, brokerage, and custodian regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, has launched “pool tokens,” enabling multi-asset portfolio creation on the Hedera Network.

Summary
  • UK-regulated platform Archax has partnered with Hedera to launch Pool Token functionality.
  • Pool tokens allow market participants to create multi-asset portfolios onchain.
  • Users can transfer pool tokens or use them as collateral.

Archax and Hedera announced the partnership and launch of Pool Token functionality on Sept. 10, noting that the new product allows users to tap into tokenization via a single token on Hedera (HBAR). The launch of pool tokens means users can now create a multi-asset portfolio onchain from tokenized assets across the market.

What is a pool token?

A “pool token” is a new transferable token that represents a basket of tokenized assets onchain. In the context of Archax and Hedera’s integration, this is a token that will allow an issuer to create a multi-asset portfolio that can include a range of assets such as equity, debt, funds and cryptocurrencies. 

According to Archax, pool tokens allow investors to diversify their investment strategies, with the flexibility of creation adding to the overall benefits of an onchain product.

Graham Rodford, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Archax, noted:

BlackRock funds in first basket

The rollout has the first Pool Token lined up for a mix of some of the top money market funds in the world, with the basket covering asset managers like Aberdeen, BlackRock, and State Street.

As well as instant fund creation, pool tokens offer the benefit of transferability and composability. In this case, users can migrate an entire portfolio across chains without the burden of complex paperwork or the friction of dealing with transfer agents.

Pool tokens can also be utilized as collateral on Archax’s Nest network.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

Bitcoin has finally cut the cord. The short-term correlation between Bitcoin and gold has now gone negative, sitting at -0.53 over 30 days, according to Glassnode. It’s a clean break. On the longer timeframe, the 365-day correlation still shows a weak positive link at 0.65, but that short-term shift is loud. It means the two […]
Chainlink
LINK$23,53+%1,86
Nowchain
NOW$0,00634-%2,90
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 04:28
Partager
South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

Altvest SA plans a 200M+ Bitcoin treasury. The relocation provides controlled crypto access through equity shares. Altvest Capital Ltd, a South African financial firm, has also made an announcement that it intends to raise 210 million dollars to invest in Bitcoin and establish a crypto treasury reserve.  The firm aims at rebranding into Africa Bitcoin […] The post South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MemeCore
M$2,04034+%5,23
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01997+%4,93
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 05:00
Partager
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 06:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Cardano News & The Hottest Altcoins To Buy In September For The Highest Returns

OpenAI signed a $300 billion, five-year cloud deal with Oracle starting in 2027