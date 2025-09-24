Archetype III, new $100 million fund boosts crypto startups

Archetype has closed its third vehicle, Archetype III: a $100 million fund aimed at early-stage startups in the blockchain ecosystem.



It follows the debut with $55 million in 2021 and a second fund of $155 million in 2022, as reported by industry sources PitchBook and specialized publications CoinDesk, with the goal of supporting onchain infrastructure and applications in a market that is maturing technically.

According to data collected by market analysts and official communications updated to September 2025, the closing saw significant commitments from institutional LPs and strategic investors.



Industry analysts note that the mobile-first and infrastructural thesis reflects the capital flows towards L2 solutions and developer toolchains in the period 2023-2025. Additionally, in interviews with founders and CTOs over the past year, the demand for data availability and privacy solutions has consistently been high.

In Brief

Size: 100 million dollars .

. Target: early-stage teams developing onchain infrastructure and applications.

teams developing infrastructure and applications. Positioning: third fund after the 2021 vehicle (55 million) and the 2022 vehicle (155 million).

vehicle (55 million) and the vehicle (155 million). Capital: the first tickets have already been deployed in stealth projects.

Archetype III: structure and investment thesis

The new fund channels capital towards teams with a long-term vision and products with verifiable utility.



Priorities include scalable infrastructure, developer tools, and consumer-grade services oriented towards mobile. In fact, the benchmarks from L2BEAT and Artemis indicate an increase in throughput in major L2 solutions and a reduction in transaction costs, elements that create space for new applications.

Operational Details

Flexible initial tickets, with the possibility of follow-on in subsequent stages.

Practical support on product, go-to-market, and key hires.

Active involvement in problem validation and in establishing early partnerships.

Why It Matters for the Ecosystem

The capital arrives at a time when the technological base is rapidly evolving. For example, in addition to improvements in L2 solutions, the capitalization of stablecoins has reached 250 billion dollars according to data aggregated by DeFiLlama (data updated as of September 2025), strengthening global payment infrastructures.



In this context, a fund focused on infrastructure and usability can accelerate the spread of concrete applications, such as cross-border payments, identity systems, onchain games, markets for data availability, and applied privacy solutions.

The new fund employs a hands-on approach, offering support that goes beyond mere financing, to guide startups towards sustained growth. That said, the execution of the teams remains the main lever to transform potential into real adoption.

Portfolio and previous track

Archetype has supported several prominent startups in the ecosystem. Among those mentioned are Privy, Monad, Hut8, Farcaster, Remix, Ritual, and Relay Protocol. The new fund expands this line, with a particular focus on founders with a technical edge and remarkable speed of execution, decisive characteristics in the early stages.

Operational model: fewer slogans, more measurable support

The company adopts a proximity approach, focusing on early metrics (activation, retention, unit economics), incentive design, and access to a network of operators and researchers for technical audits.



It should be noted that the focus on measurable KPIs facilitates quick corrections and progressive scalability.

What a typical startup receives

Support in achieving product-market fit and verifying scalability.

Introductions to infrastructural partners and regulated exchanges such as Bitpanda: record financial results in 2024 and Coinbase and Mercuryo: reduced fees for USDC on MetaMask.

Consulting on compliance and operational risk mitigation.

The context: how it positions itself compared to other crypto funds

With a size of 100 million dollars, Archetype III is positioned in the upper-middle range of early-stage funds dedicated to the crypto sector.



In recent quarters, other vehicles of similar size have appeared, focusing on L2, modularity, and consumer applications, as confirmed by data from PitchBook and The Block Research.



The emphasis on user-oriented products and bridging the usability gap between web3 and web2 is strategic, especially in a context where transaction costs are declining and developer toolchains continue to mature.

What Makes Archetype III Different

Thesis focused on applied infrastructures and mobile-first applications.

Operational support in critical phases, such as initial shipping, metrics monitoring, and scalability.

Flexibility in following the teams in subsequent rounds, should the development signals be solid.

Numbers and facts to monitor

Speed of capital deployment in the next 6‑12 months (quarterly indicators to monitor).

Investment share allocated to infrastructure compared to consumer apps (measured as a percentage of the portfolio).

Follow-ons obtained and organic growth in terms of MAU, transactions, and revenue.

The unknowns

The issue of compliance in major markets remains uncertain, as well as the dependence on the cyclicality of the crypto sector. The maturation of L2 solutions, and the anticipation of simpler standards for account abstraction will be crucial for mainstream adoption.



Yet, if the technical prerequisites progress, the pace of innovation could visibly benefit from it.

Conclusion

With 100 million fresh dollars and a thesis centered on onchain infrastructure and usability, Archetype III aims to catalyze the next wave of innovation in the crypto sector.



Success will depend on the execution of the teams and the evolution of the regulatory environment, two variables that, together, can determine the speed of adoption.