Are Amaya And Bryan From ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Still Together? Breakup Rumors Explained

2025/08/26 09:44
LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 736 — Pictured: (l-r) Amaya Espinal, Bryan Arenales — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images)

Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales won Love Island USA Season 7 by capturing America’s hearts, but has their relationship survived in the real world? Their fairy-tale ending might not be so happy after all.

Ahead of the reunion special, which airs on Monday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock, the fan-favorite couple sparked breakup rumors when viewers noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

ForbesWhat Time Is The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion Tonight? Here’s How To WatchBy Monica Mercuri

As People reported with screenshots, as of Aug. 25, Amaya and Bryan no longer follow each other on the social media platform. Neither Amaya nor Bryan have addressed the rumors of their split. However, Amaya allegedly re-posted some content on TikTok that may have pointed to her current headspace from the last 48 hours, according to People.

In one of the re-posts, the Bronx native shared that she was “disappointed but not surprised.” She also allegedly re-posted another edit from the show Scandal, which said, “When I finally pick myself back up and never let my walls down like that again.” She also reportedly reposted one that said, “How it feels when you know you have to leave him alone.”

Amaya and Bryan revealed during the reunion that they were in a long-distance relationship and visiting one another in Boston and New York. Bryan mentioned that Amaya had already met his parents and two best friends.

Did Bryan Cheat On Amaya?

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 04: Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal of “Love Island” season 7 kiss after a ceremonial pitch before a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 04, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In the reunion, co-host Andy Cohen brought up Bryan’s alleged infidelity. Bryan responded that he had been paid to be a host at the club, but he had made a lapse in judgment.

When asked to clarify what the lapse was, Bryan said that it involved pouring shots and giving them out to the crowd, but didn’t mention cheating. Amaya added that they both spoke about it and are on good terms.

“I’m also like not a woman who would be with someone who doesn’t respect me,” she added. “So if I’m with him, and still with him, it’s clearly because the relationship dynamic is healthy and great.”

Meanwhile, Chris — who was reportedly there that night — responded that he “didn’t see sh*t” in regards to the cheating allegations. Amaya concluded that she was confident in their connection.

For some background, a week after the finale aired, a woman on TikTok claimed in a since-deleted video that she saw Bryan cheating on Amaya. She alleged that she had met Bryan and a few other Islanders at a Los Angeles club. She said she and her friends went back to the Airbnb where the cast was staying, and she saw Bryan go into a private room with another woman, while Amaya was allegedly staying at the same Airbnb, according to Cosmo.

In response, Bryan posted a playful video with Amaya that appeared to address the cheating rumors. “When everyone thinks you’re over meanwhile this is us,” he wrote in the caption, tagging Amaya. In the video, Amaya jumps into Bryan’s arms.

Amaya and Bryan first met during Casa Amor midway through Season 7, though they didn’t couple up until returning to the villa. Bryan notably defended Amaya when the other male contestants criticized her for calling people “babe.” Their connection strengthened over time, eventually leading them to win first place and split the $100,000 prize.

“I feel like I’m flying in the sky right now. But to feel so seen and validated, and for people to see how powerful our connection is — and like, boy, was this a ride here on Love Island,” she said. “I would do this ride all over again if it led me to him.”

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 736 — Pictured: (l-r) Amaya Espinal, Bryan Arenales — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images)

Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

When asked how he was feeling, Bryan responded, “I don’t even know how to put it into words. Meeting Amaya here turned my experience around ridiculously. I’m so thankful to meet this person,” he said. “I would do this experience a hundred times over. It feels surreal.”

The couple left the villa in an exclusive relationship, which Bryan confirmed in an interview with Us Weekly. “[Amaya and I] are exclusive and taking steps to [be boyfriend and girlfriend],” he said at the time. “We care deeply about each other and we don’t want to rush things.”

He added that they were looking forward to navigating their relationship away from the cameras. “We’re letting things happen naturally instead of doing stuff for the public eye, and we’re gonna continue doing that.”

Stay tuned to learn what happens during the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion, and whether Amaya or Bryan will address the circulating breakup rumors on social media.

