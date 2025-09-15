Are Billionaires Destroying Social Media? Ethereum’s Buterin Weighs In

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 13:43
Union
U$0.019337+50.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09496-1.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017593-3.75%
Wink
LIKE$0.010444-2.91%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009791-2.18%
  • Good old days?
  • Anti-capitalist or elitism? 

The increasing toxicity of social media is a hot-button issue, and some believe that billionaires are to blame for this. 

Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin recently weighed in on the matter, explaining that Web 1.0, which is generally considered to be the very first stage of the World Wide Web, was considered to be a much more unbridled source of good. 

Good old days?

Despite the fact that the technology was quite underwhelming with static websites and minimal interactivity, some still feel nostalgic about this era due to its grassroots spirit since Silicon Valley was yet to seize control, and the online experience was not shaped by tech behemoths such as Facebook, Amazon, and Google. 

You Might Also Like

Plus, the audience is less selective since content is now being explicitly pushed at consumers instead of being sought out. In the early days, for instance, users had to look for a specific internet forum that matched their interests.

Anti-capitalist or elitism? 

With Web 1, there was little pressure for websites to be profitable as opposed to Web 2 platforms that prioritize strong capital optimization. 

Hence, if one adopts an anti-capitalist view, the current toxicity of social media essentially boils down to the flawed incentive structure.

At the same time, as Buterin argues, the problem with the current state of the internet is that it is meant to appeal to the average Joe with shallow and often reactive content that is mainly comprised of memes and soundbites. For comparison, Web 1 was mainly being created by well-informed “right-curve” users. 

The Ethereum co-founder also believes that this could be due to “some mix” of both of these factors. 

Source: https://u.today/are-billionaires-destroying-social-media-ethereums-buterin-weighs-in

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 15. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Moonveil
MORE$0.09499-0.96%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01879-2.64%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 12:40
Partager
Native Markets Wins Hyperliquid's USDH Stablecoin Contract

Native Markets Wins Hyperliquid's USDH Stablecoin Contract

Platform secures ticker after validator vote, plans capped testing phase before full deployment
Partager
Blockhead2025/09/15 13:00
Partager
Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market fell, Abraxas Capital's short positions on BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE in two wallets on HyperLiquid
Solana
SOL$240.91-2.46%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,257.86+0.45%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.84-1.82%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 09:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action

Native Markets Wins Hyperliquid's USDH Stablecoin Contract

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

China’s economy lost momentum in August

Nemo Protocol Launches Debt Token Program to Provide Funds to $2.6 Million Vulnerability Victims