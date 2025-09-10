Are new memes still hot? Traders may be creating fake traffic on Solana

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 04:49
Solana
SOL$216.83+1.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10133-0.55%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05563-0.64%
FORM
FORM$3.0918-17.49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01281-2.13%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009592+0.27%
MAY
MAY$0.04265+1.18%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004506-0.15%

New meme tokens on Solana seemingly take off immediately with surprisingly high volumes. However, a form of wash trading may be inflating the reported volumes, leading to more rug pulls. 

On-chain investigators have noticed something suspicious about new meme token launches. Some of the assets started trading with significant volumes, leading to fast rallies. At that time, the tokens were seemingly traded by small wallets, and retail joined, expecting high returns. 

Whale wallets use a technique of splitting their SOL into smaller batches, then buying and selling the tokens repeatedly. That way, they can benefit from the rally while keeping risk low. 

Retail, however, may end up with losses, as meme tokens are still mostly sold for profit. Analysis of whale wallets showed that some of the newly traded memes on Solana reach valuations of $200K to $300K before crashing. While valuations above $50M are now rare, even smaller pumps can lead to losses for retail traders. 

Researchers have intercepted cases where even one whale can create a fake ‘wallet army’ to boost early volumes and fool retail traders that the token is liquid. Traders take small losses, but can profit and sell if the token rallies. 

Solana DEX users retreat, volumes remain high

The potential for wash trading on Solana and the presence of whales are reflected in the shift of active users. 

Solana DEX volumes remained relatively high, reaching $3.74B in 24 hours. The volumes recovered from the slump in April and May, rising to a higher baseline. 

Solana DEX activity slowed down from its peak, though fees, volumes and economic activity were high. On-chain analysts suspect the usage of fake wallet armies, boosting new small meme tokens. | Source: The Block

At the same time, traders saw a significant outflow in 2025. As of September 2025, Solana carried around 1M traders daily, with 300K single-day traders and around 600K repeat traders. The chain still retains higher economic value, but there are reports that the ‘trenches’ and retail are not that influential.

One whale creates fake JUP volumes

Wash trading not only affects meme tokens but can also pump existing assets linked to other Solana projects. 

Jupiter’s native token JUP is one example. On-chain analysts have noted that a single whale produced outsized trading volumes. 

The whale used lending facilities to generate up to $48.8B in trading volume in a short timespan. The whale did not make profits, but the constant buying and selling of tokens kept the wallets ready to benefit from any token rally or inflows of external liquidity. 

The wallet’s history shows constant small swaps between USDC and JUP, leading to the inflated volumes. The wallet adds to the general presence of high-frequency bots deployed on DEX pools. 

The presence of fake volumes may undermine trust in Solana, as the chain boasts record metrics in terms of value locked and fee production. At the same time, fake volumes and hype are one of the factors leading to fee extraction for apps. 

Whale wash trading is somewhat similar to bot activities. However, recent data shows anonymous whales now target even smaller projects. Their activity is more limited than market-makers pumping celebrity tokens, but it can still lead to losses for any retail buyers.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/are-new-memes-still-hot-traders-may-be-creating-fake-traffic-on-solana/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.22-0.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,397.44-0.60%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+5.26%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

Analysts have warned that MYX Finance (MYX) may be repeating the trajectory of Mantra (OM), which spiked earlier this year before collapsing more than 90% within hours. The concern comes as MYX surged 270% in a single day and more than 1,200% over the week, briefly lifting its market capitalization above $3.3 billion. According to […] The post MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn appeared first on CoinChapter.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10144-0.75%
MAY
MAY$0.04261+1.09%
MANTRA
OM$0.2126-0.70%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/10 04:12
Partager
Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, all arriving September 19

Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, all arriving September 19

Apple dumped an entire lineup of new gear on Tuesday, according to press briefings tied to its fall event. The company revealed four new iPhones, three Apple Watch Series 11 models, and the AirPods Pro 3. Everything ships out or hits shelves on September 19. The company also locked in Monday for the public rollout […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003724-1.76%
Propy
PRO$0.7046+1.38%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06419-0.75%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, all arriving September 19

Microsoft AI Unveils Strategic Shift: Embracing Anthropic for Office 365, Reducing OpenAI Reliance

ARK Invest Doubles Down on Ethereum (ETH) with Fresh $4.4M Bet on BitMine