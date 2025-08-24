Are Pepe And Dogecoin Prices Slipping Because Everyone Is Piling Into 2025’s Most Viral Meme Coin?

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/24 06:34
Meme season is in full swing, but the Dogecoin (DOGE) price and Pepe Coin (PEPE) are sliding, prompting speculation across the crypto sphere. The reason? Crypto enthusiasts and meme fans are shifting their attention to the Ethereum Layer 2 newcomer, Layer Brett (LBRETT), whose viral presale and surging popularity have many forecasting a potential meme token outbreak in 2025. Entry level per token is currently just $0.0047. The $1 million investment mark is about to be toppled.

With DOGE and PEPE losing momentum, the best meme coin opportunity may be unfolding right now on Ethereum Layer 2.

Layer Brett: Layer 2 Presale

Layer Brett (LBRETT)’s presale is rapidly gaining ground as investors chase the next big crypto. By fusing meme coin energy with real blockchain utility, Layer Brett is drawing analyst buzz as the project with the potential to 100x and even outshine established names like Pepe Coin and Dogecoin.

Early stakers have seen APYs of over 25,000%, though this figure is falling as more participants stake, creating urgency and FOMO among traders. This DeFi meme coin runs on Ethereum Layer 2, delivering near-instant transactions and ultra-low fees, making it a top gainer crypto and a strong contender for the next 100x meme coin.

Dogecoin price in the spotlight: Can DOGE recover?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the original meme coin, but recent weeks have seen the Dogecoin price slip. While DOGE has a robust community and institutional interest, technical indicators for August 2025 show a mixed outlook.

The EMA and MA lines have flattened, while the RSI hovers around 49, indicating neutral momentum. The MACD remains below the signal line, suggesting continued consolidation rather than a bull run. Despite past Elon Musk endorsements, traders are increasingly considering Layer Brett over DOGE for higher returns.

Pepe Coin faces uncertainity

Pepe Coin (PEPE) remains a high-risk, high-volatility asset, with prices recently dipping and market sentiment turning cautious. Analysts predict PEPE could slide further as speculative trading intensifies.

With no major news or partnerships and the price action mostly driven by FOMO, PEPE holders are increasingly drawn to newer meme coins demonstrating real utility, such as Layer Brett and its explosive presale.

Layer Brett’s explosive growth: Why investors are piling in

Layer Brett is capturing headlines for more than just memes. Its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation means it is high-speed, secure, and scalable, anchored to the world’s most trusted smart contract blockchain. The current presale allows early backers to buy LBRETT at just $0.0047, with payments accepted in ETH, USDT, or BNB. The next price rise is imminent. 

Staking rewards remain impressive, with APYs still in the tens of thousands, though dropping quickly as the user base surges. As a meme coin with real tech, Layer Brett provides decentralized, self-custodial access and no KYC requirements. Then there is the $1 million giveaway fueling community excitement. These features are setting it apart from legacy meme coins like DOGE and PEPE, making it one of the best crypto to invest in for 2025.

Hype and utility: The new meme coin landscape

The meme coin sector is rapidly evolving, and traders are looking for more than just cute dogs or frogs without utility. Layer Brett stands out with its blend of community power, genuine utility, and financial incentives.

As LBRETT presale fills up and the crypto bull run of 2025 reaches new heights, Layer Brett’s opportunity for exponential 100x growth places it ahead of PEPE and DOGE.

The hype for Layer Brett is practical. Don’t miss out—the most scalable meme project on Ethereum Layer 2 is still in presale, but will finish fast.

Can You Afford To Miss LBRETT’s Climb To Crypto Stardom? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!


Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

