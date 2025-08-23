Are Ripple XRP ETFs Inevitable After These Positive Updates?

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/08/23 12:59
XRP
XRP$3.0619+6.73%

TL;DR

  • Following the recent delays by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, several filings for Ripple ETFs have been updated by the companies behind them.
  • The asset’s price has also staged a remarkable recovery following the recent local bottom, especially after yesterday’s update on the legal case against the securities regulator.

ETF Updates

Recall that just earlier this week, the SEC delayed making a decision on several XRP ETF applications filed by companies such as Bitwise, Canary, Coinshares, and Grayscale. These entities were quick to respond, according to Bloomberg’s ETF expert James Seyffart, as they have already updated their respective filings.

He believes this is “almost certainly” due to the feedback received by the Commission. The cryptocurrency community is familiar with this process, as the BTC and ETH ETF issuers had to endure essentially the same procedures before their respective funds saw the light of day. Consequently, Seyffart categorized these updates as a “good sign, but also mostly expected.”

Fox Business’ Eleanor Terrett shared Seyffart’s post, adding that these updates “make sense” to be done now, as the new deadline for the SEC is set for October, and it is approaching fast.

SEC Legal Case and XRP Moves

Ripple and the SEC had another interaction yesterday. As reported, the Second Circuit finally approved the two parties’ joint stipulation of dismissal, which was filed earlier in August. According to experts, this is most likely the final step needed before the official conclusion of the case. The duo had filed such dismissals in the past as well, but Judge Torres denied them at first.

XRP’s price reacted immediately to the news yesterday. The asset had tumbled to a multi-week low of under $2.80 but skyrocketed to $3.10 within minutes. It’s worth noting that it also benefited from the overall market revival following the Jackson Hole speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Despite retracing slightly since that local peak, XRP still trades above $3.00, which is a crucial support-turned-resistance-turned-support level.

The post Are Ripple XRP ETFs Inevitable After These Positive Updates? appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001782+2.64%
Startup
STARTUP$0.007995+0.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0697+1.30%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
Ripple vs SEC Officially Ends as Court Approves Dismissal

Ripple vs SEC Officially Ends as Court Approves Dismissal

The nearly five-year legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally come to an end. On August 22, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued its mandate approving the Joint Stipulation of Dismissal filed by both parties. The order, signed by Clerk of Court
U
U$0.01766+37.96%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073+1.38%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1392+7.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 13:26
Partager
Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

If you have used Lens ecosystem applications such as Orb, Tape, Hey, Soclly, etc. in the early stage, you are likely to get the annual SocialFi airdrop opportunity.
GET
GET$0.010074+0.09%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5806+4.01%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$24.05+13.28%
Partager
PANews2025/04/08 17:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Ripple vs SEC Officially Ends as Court Approves Dismissal

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

Yupp — active in the project with an eye on the drop

IRS crypto boss Trish Turner resigns just 3 months into the role