The post Argentine central bank intervenes as peso hits record lows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Argentina has once again reached a breaking point, and the central bank has intervened to prop up a plunging peso despite new libertarian reforms. The crisis marks a sharp turn for those who briefly saw hope in President Javier Milei’s pro-market promises. Milei: the libertarian wave falters When Javier Milei assumed power, he made headlines for floating the peso and pledging to end Argentina’s monetary woes through radical economic liberty. Milei was even cheered by some Bitcoin advocates, who believed his ideals might mark a historic break from Argentina’s long pattern of inflation and monetary mismanagement. With his rhetorical attacks on central banks, Milei was a natural fit for those who see Bitcoin as the ultimate anti-inflationary tool. But hopes of stability have dissolved. As Bitcoin advocate, Austrian economist, and author of The Bitcoin Standard, Saifedean Ammous, commented: “The peso is down to 1510 per dollar, down from 900 on the black market or 300 official when Milei took power less than 2 years ago, in spite of central bank & government intervention with borrowed dollars. The ponzi is coming to an end.” This week, Argentina’s central bank was forced to spend nearly $1 billion in reserves, its largest intervention since 2019, to shore up the peso, which continues to depreciate despite efforts to keep it in line with IMF-agreed trading bands. The move comes after Milei’s government partially floated the currency back in April, only to see capital flight, legislative gridlock, and public anger escalate. Inflation, while down to 21% in August from higher peaks, remains one of the world’s worst. Argentina crisis dynamics Argentine assets have been hammered as parliament blocks key austerity and privatization measures, undermining Milei’s fiscal policy. The black-market peso crashed to historic lows, while reserves continue to bleed at an alarming rate, threatening the… The post Argentine central bank intervenes as peso hits record lows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Argentina has once again reached a breaking point, and the central bank has intervened to prop up a plunging peso despite new libertarian reforms. The crisis marks a sharp turn for those who briefly saw hope in President Javier Milei’s pro-market promises. Milei: the libertarian wave falters When Javier Milei assumed power, he made headlines for floating the peso and pledging to end Argentina’s monetary woes through radical economic liberty. Milei was even cheered by some Bitcoin advocates, who believed his ideals might mark a historic break from Argentina’s long pattern of inflation and monetary mismanagement. With his rhetorical attacks on central banks, Milei was a natural fit for those who see Bitcoin as the ultimate anti-inflationary tool. But hopes of stability have dissolved. As Bitcoin advocate, Austrian economist, and author of The Bitcoin Standard, Saifedean Ammous, commented: “The peso is down to 1510 per dollar, down from 900 on the black market or 300 official when Milei took power less than 2 years ago, in spite of central bank & government intervention with borrowed dollars. The ponzi is coming to an end.” This week, Argentina’s central bank was forced to spend nearly $1 billion in reserves, its largest intervention since 2019, to shore up the peso, which continues to depreciate despite efforts to keep it in line with IMF-agreed trading bands. The move comes after Milei’s government partially floated the currency back in April, only to see capital flight, legislative gridlock, and public anger escalate. Inflation, while down to 21% in August from higher peaks, remains one of the world’s worst. Argentina crisis dynamics Argentine assets have been hammered as parliament blocks key austerity and privatization measures, undermining Milei’s fiscal policy. The black-market peso crashed to historic lows, while reserves continue to bleed at an alarming rate, threatening the…

Argentine central bank intervenes as peso hits record lows

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 03:03
1
1$0.010842+43.69%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07348+6.80%
Movement
MOVE$0.1273-0.93%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3648-3.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017869+1.97%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.10272+11.34%

Argentina has once again reached a breaking point, and the central bank has intervened to prop up a plunging peso despite new libertarian reforms. The crisis marks a sharp turn for those who briefly saw hope in President Javier Milei’s pro-market promises.

Milei: the libertarian wave falters

When Javier Milei assumed power, he made headlines for floating the peso and pledging to end Argentina’s monetary woes through radical economic liberty.

Milei was even cheered by some Bitcoin advocates, who believed his ideals might mark a historic break from Argentina’s long pattern of inflation and monetary mismanagement. With his rhetorical attacks on central banks, Milei was a natural fit for those who see Bitcoin as the ultimate anti-inflationary tool.

But hopes of stability have dissolved. As Bitcoin advocate, Austrian economist, and author of The Bitcoin Standard, Saifedean Ammous, commented:

This week, Argentina’s central bank was forced to spend nearly $1 billion in reserves, its largest intervention since 2019, to shore up the peso, which continues to depreciate despite efforts to keep it in line with IMF-agreed trading bands.

The move comes after Milei’s government partially floated the currency back in April, only to see capital flight, legislative gridlock, and public anger escalate. Inflation, while down to 21% in August from higher peaks, remains one of the world’s worst.

Argentina crisis dynamics

Argentine assets have been hammered as parliament blocks key austerity and privatization measures, undermining Milei’s fiscal policy. The black-market peso crashed to historic lows, while reserves continue to bleed at an alarming rate, threatening the country’s ability to meet its debt and keep up even limited interventions.

Central bank interventions now directly contradict the original libertarian program and echo Argentina’s long history of failed pegs and emergency currency defense.

The IMF is concerned, as Argentina’s dollar reserves dwindle in what some analysts describe as a self-fulfilling collapse. The more the state steps in, the less confidence remains in the peso as a store of value.

Monthly inflation eased to 21% in August, but this level is still catastrophic for savers, businesses, and working Argentines, who in real terms are left with ever-diminishing purchasing power.

Argentines turn to dollars, not Bitcoin

Bitcoin advocates have repeatedly pointed to Argentina as a compelling example of why a permissionless, non-state currency could offer a lifeline. Peso holders have found their life savings destroyed over and over again, and Milei’s philosophical opposition to fiat appealed to Bitcoiners who dream of a world without centralized money printing and state-imposed capital controls.

The current unraveling exposes a harsh truth: libertarian ideology is no match for deep institutional dysfunction. Yet Argentina’s public, battered by inflation and failed reforms, has flocked to dollars on the black market, not to Bitcoin. Volume on global crypto exchanges spikes in moments of acute crisis, but day-to-day usage remains limited compared to desperate dollarization.

With reserves running low and attempts at reform stalling, Argentina faces a crossroads. Dollarization, if it comes, would mean giving up all monetary sovereignty. Continued interventions risk further depleting reserves and igniting more social unrest.

Meanwhile, the peso’s fragile value reminds Argentines (and the world) of the risks in trusting a political class or central bank, no matter how libertarian the brand.

In this desperate context, Bitcoin’s relevance as a decentralized, seizure-resistant, and inflation-proof asset takes center stage. But Argentina’s turmoil shows that adoption is a slow burn, challenged by institutional inertia, insufficient education, and the immediate pressures of daily survival.

As former Blockstream VP, Fernando Nikolic, cautioned, in times of true currency collapse, basic necessities like food, fuel, and ammunition (not digital assets) become the only things of real value.

Mentioned in this article
Posted In: Argentina, Macro

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/mileis-monetary-meltdown-argentine-central-bank-intervenes-as-peso-hits-record-lows/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.383-0.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08806-0.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017873+1.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Partager
ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Following the rise in popularity of the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Aster, there is activity among whales of rival altcoins. Continue Reading: ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011091+10.91%
Aster
ASTER$1.4856-1.75%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 01:55
Partager
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.26069-0.28%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03509+0.71%
Threshold
T$0.01627-2.45%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Shiba Inu’s Missed Moment – Why $BFX Stands Out in Today’s Best Crypto Presales

Ozak AI Token Hits $0.012, Delivering 1,100% Returns for Early Investors