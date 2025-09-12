Ariana Grande’s Album Is A Bestseller Again As Excitement For Her Tour Builds

Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine returns to U.K. charts as her newly announced tour sparks a buying frenzy, and the set returns to the top 40 on a sales list. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Ariana Grande attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

For a little while, it looked like Ariana Grande might not tour her album Eternal Sunshine at all. The full-length arrived in early 2024 and delivered multiple hit songs, but there was no word of a concert trek. 2025 nearly came and went without any such reveal, but the singer is looking ahead to her future after promoting the second of two Wicked movies.

Grande recently announced the Eternal Sunshine Tour, which promotes her album of the same name. The first round of dates was revealed on August 28, and on September 9, several additional concerts were added to the North American leg.

The teasing of a tour announcement, and then the actual sharing of dates, locations, and when fans would be able to get their hands on tickets — including for only a handful of shows in London — spurred a buying frenzy around Eternal Sunshine, turning it into a chart win once again in the United Kingdom.

Eternal Sunshine Returns

Eternal Sunshine returns to two charts in the U.K. this week, blasting back into the top 40 on one of them — but just barely. On the Official Physical Albums list, the Grammy-nominated effort comes back at No. 40. It also returns to the general list of the bestselling titles in the country, the Official Album Sales chart. Eternal Sunshine reappears on that roster at No. 44, just missing out on the important tier.

Nearly 40 Weeks on the Sales Charts

Eternal Sunshine has now spent almost 40 weeks on both of those sales rosters. Grande’s latest full-length peaked at No. 2 on the pair when it was brand new.

Ariana Grande’s Streaming Gain

Eternal Sunshine also climbs on two other rankings across the Atlantic this week. The set jumps from No. 73 to No. 31 on the Official Albums Streaming chart and rises from No. 81 to No. 32 on the list of the most consumed albums and EPs throughout the country.

The set has now spent more than 70 frames on both the ranking of the most-streamed albums in the U.K. and the list of the most consumed projects. Eternal Sunshine hit No. 1 immediately after it was released, as is typical for Grande whenever she delivers a full-length.

Ariana Grande’s Singles Add to the Fun

Four songs by Grande chart in the U.K. at the moment, and three come from the Eternal Sunshine era. Lead single “Yes, And?” appears inside the top 40 on two tallies, while “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for your Love)” barely makes it onto the Official Streaming chart, as it comes in at No. 98. “Twilight Zone,” which led the Brighter Days Ahead deluxe edition reissue, bounces back onto the Official Singles Sales roster and climbs dramatically on a pair of sales tallies.