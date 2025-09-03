Ariana Grande’s Music Is Climbing Just Before Her Busy Era Begins Again

Ariana Grande’s single “Yes, And?” and “Twilight Zone” both improve their standings, as does her most recent album Eternal Sunshine. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/WireImage) WireImage

Ariana Grande has a relatively quiet frame on the U.K.’s charts at the moment, with just a handful of entries – although in every instance, her music is climbing. The Grammy winner isn’t actively promoting anything at the moment, though that will change soon. She will once again team up with Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: For Good, the second installment of the Wicked franchise, which arrives this fall. A recently-announced concert tour, based around her latest chapter, is set to follow.

Even as she remains mum for the moment, Grande’s music still manages to grow, and one tune returns as fans in the U.K. keep buying and streaming her latest wares.

“Twilight Zone” Rises on Several Charts

“Twilight Zone” improves on two sales-focused rankings this frame. The cut climbs from No. 31 to No. 23 on the Official Physical Singles chart, while on the Official Vinyl Singles roster, the track advances from No. 36 to No. 25.

The single has now spent five weeks on each tally. It has previously peaked in the runner-up rung on the Official Physical Singles list and No. 3 on the Official Vinyl Singles roster.

“Yes, And?” Returns

Grande’s other win at the moment is a familiar one. “Yes, And?” reenters the Official Physical Singles chart at No. 87, extending its run as one of the top-selling tracks on any physical format to 58 weeks. The dance-pop smash has already reached No. 1, and it rejoins “Twilight Zone” this week to give the Grammy winner a pair of appearances on the tally.

Eternal Sunshine Inches North

Eternal Sunshine also manages some small progress. The set ticks up two spaces on both tallies where it appears, lifting to No. 81 on the Official Albums chart and to No. 73 on the Official Albums Streaming tally. Grande’s most recent full-length has now spent 72 and 73 weeks on those lists, respectively, and it became another champion for the superstar when it was new.