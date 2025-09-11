Ariana Grande’s Singles Surge Back Onto The Charts As She Announces Her Tour

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 00:22
Following news of her Eternal Sunshine Tour, Ariana Grande scores four U.K. chart reentries, led by “Yes, And?” and “Twilight Zone.” ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Ariana Grande attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In the last days of August, Ariana Grande announced the Eternal Sunshine Tour, her first headlining run in seven years. The venture isn’t set to kick off until 2026, beginning in June in America before bringing the singer to London for multiple dates in August. More countries and cities could be added in the coming months.

Grande hinted at shows or even a tour ahead of the final official announcement. It seems that the mere suggestion that she may head back out on the road was enough to send several of her tracks back to the charts in the United Kingdom.

Four Ariana Grande Songs Return

Four Grande songs return to U.K. charts this frame, as fans rediscover her catalog while waiting for the tour. The highest-rising comeback is “Yes, And?,” which reappears at No. 25 on the Official Vinyl Singles chart. Coincidentally, the single has now spent 25 weeks on the tally, matching its current position.

“Santa Tell Me” Sleighs Again

Somewhat surprisingly, holiday favorite “Santa Tell Me” is the second-highest returning cut from Grande. It’s back at No. 79 on the Official Physical Singles chart, even though people won’t be in the Christmas spirit for months.

“We Can’t Be Friends” Returns to Streaming

“We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” manages a return on one list, as it reappears on the Official Streaming chart. The Eternal Sunshine single barely finds room at No. 98 on the 100-spot roster.

“Twilight Zone” Back on the Sales Rankings

Grande’s most recent single, “Twilight Zone,” is a bestseller again in the U.K. The cut breaks back in at No. 95 on the Official Singles Sales chart.

“Twilight Zone” and “Yes, And?” Earn Multiple Wins

Two Grande cuts, “Twilight Zone” and “Yes, And?,” land on more than one tally this frame. “Twilight Zone” rebounds into the top 10 on the Official Physical Singles chart, lifting from No. 23 to No. 7. It also nearly manages the same feat on the Official Vinyl Singles list, where it improves from No. 25 to No. 14.

“Yes, And?” also soars on the Official Physical Singles chart, leaping from No. 87 to No. 27. The dance-pop smash grows by 60 spaces at once, making it one of Grande’s most exciting wins of the week.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/10/ariana-grandes-singles-surge-back-onto-the-charts-as-she-announces-her-tour/

