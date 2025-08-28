Ark Invest Adds $15.6 Million of BitMine as Shares Slide

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 16:11
Ark Invest, the asset-manager led by Cathie Wood, bought 339,113 shares of cryptocurrency-focused BitMine Inc

Ark Invest, the asset-manager led by Cathie Wood, bought 339,113 shares of cryptocurrency-focused BitMine Inc. (ticker BMNR) on 27 Aug., spending roughly $15.6 million as the stock traded near $45. The purchase came after a recent pull-back in the shares and lifted Ark’s exposure to the company, which describes itself as a treasury vehicle holding large reserves of Ether.

BitMine’s price has been largely unchanged this month even as Ether rose from about $3,900 on 8 Aug. to around $4,600, close to record highs. Traders said Ark’s move signals continued institutional interest in firms tied to Ethereum’s performance.

The transaction extends a busy week for Ark’s exchange-traded funds. The firm boosted its holding in Advanced Micro Devices by 91% while trimming its position in Palantir Technologies by 36%, reflecting an ongoing rotation toward companies viewed as beneficiaries of the expanding market for artificial-intelligence hardware.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/ark-invest-adds-15-6-million-bitmine-shares-slide-2c63796d

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
PANews reported on August 28 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 30.5 million XRP (worth approximately US$91.62 million) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.
PANews reported on August 28th that Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1788.HK) has officially launched a cryptocurrency trading service for Hong Kong investors, according to its official website. This service combines cutting-edge technology with strict compliance standards to meet growing investor demand for the digital asset market and provide a brand new trading experience. Users can quickly open a cryptocurrency account through their Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited account, eliminating the cumbersome process. The service supports 24/7 trading and covers a variety of currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Solana. Professional investors can also choose from Ripple, USDT, and other USD stablecoins. Earlier news reported that Guotai Junan International was approved to provide virtual asset trading services such as cryptocurrencies .
Blazpay taps Okratech token ($ORT) to enhance AI-powered Web3 utility by driving secure, seamless, and rewarding decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation.
