ARK Invest buys $4.4M Bitmine as its treasury crosses 2M ETH

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/09 12:25
Moonveil
MORE$0.10243+3.56%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000287+2.13%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57+0.06%
FUND
FUND$0.01603-11.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,346.5+1.29%
ARK
ARK$0.4547+5.69%

ARK Invest purchased more than 100,000 Bitmine shares after the Ethereum treasury company reached a milestone in ETH holdings.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought more shares in Tom Lee’s Ether treasury firm Bitmine as the crypto treasury hit a milestone in Ether holdings. 

ARK Invest purchased 101,950 shares worth around $4.4 million in Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) on Monday, spread across three funds: The Ark Innovation ETF, which now holds a 2.6% allocation to Bitmine, the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, which holds similar allocations. 

The three funds combined currently hold 6.7 million Bitmine shares worth a total of $284 million, according to the fund prospectuses. 

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

The post Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin Price Today and Ethereum News Crypto markets remain cautious as investors await this week’s U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, a key data point that could influence the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps. Bitcoin price today is holding above $111,600, while Ethereum trades near $4,298. The CD20 index climbed 1.6% to cross 4,000. Despite …
NEAR
NEAR$2.698+8.13%
Union
U$0.01015+1.09%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+7.37%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/09 14:33
Partager
Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

PANews reported on September 9th that CoinDesk reported that the total size of US money market funds has grown to $ 7.26 trillion. Analysts say that if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, some funds may flow from money markets into stocks and cryptocurrencies. Coinbase Head of Research David Duong stated that retail funds are expected to flow into risky assets such as cryptocurrencies after the interest rate cut. Cresset Chief Strategist Jack Ablin noted that if yields fall below 4% , investors may shift cash into stocks and cryptocurrencies. The direction of fund flows depends on the economic environment and the extent of the interest rate cut.
Union
U$0.01015+1.09%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4147+4.09%
MAY
MAY$0.04222+2.60%
Partager
PANews2025/09/09 14:20
Partager
Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

How far is WLD from its ATH on the charts?
Worldcoin
WLD$1.91+53.04%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03639+1.39%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02772+2.25%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 13:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

Sky Pitches Genius-Compliant USDH Stablecoin With $8B Balance Sheet and 4.85% Yield

ETH Treasury firm Bitmine Converts $20M to $600M In A Day As This Stock Jumps 3000%