Arkada Expands To Monad Testnet — New Quests & New Adventures

2025/08/25 23:38

There’s always something new on Arkada! The final chapter of the Path On Sonium concluded, while the Yoki Legacy run it’s course and was not added in the history book! But now… we have Monad quests!

Arkada is the Web3 “quest-to-earn” platform built on the Soneium blockchain, where users earn reputation and points by completing on‑chain and off‑chain activities — like quizzes, minting NFTs, and engaging with ecosystem partners.

There are various ways to earn and boost the experience, but the exploration of new chains tops all that! The Arkada adventurers can explore the Monad testnet, and build “footprints” before the mainnet launch and airdrop!

These quests exemplify Arkada’s distinctive reputation‑based reward system, which ensures that active, committed participants unlock early access to premium features and influence within the platform. New chain… new adventures!

The new Monad quests on Arkada are designed around its L1 testnet and aim to boost your chances for the rumored Monad airdrop. The flagship “Monad Explorer” quest asks you to connect your wallet, claim testnet tokens, engage in swaps and NFT mints across ecosystem apps, and complete interactive mini‑tasks like “Break Monad.”

