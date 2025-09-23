The post Arrae Taps Pamela Anderson To Redefine How Women Navigate Midlife Wellness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pamela Anderson is the face of Arrae’s newest product designed for perimenopause and menopause. Courtesy of Arrae Leading wellness brand known for its chic, science-backed supplements, Arrae, is rewriting the rules around menopause with MB-1 45+. An extension of the company’s best-selling MB-1 (Metabolic Burn) line, this innovative product redefines how women navigate perimenopause, menopause, and midlife changes. The natural formula revitalizes metabolism, balances hormone levels, and provides steady energy levels — empowering women to show up with ease and confidence. The brand partnered with Pamela Anderson to be the voice and vision behind the campaign. As a champion for inner radiance and self-acceptance, Anderson naturally inspires others to embrace their most authentic selves. Her energizing spirit and grounded outlook on life affirms that menopause isn’t a pause, but a new beginning. It’s a chapter where every woman deserves to feel deeply rooted in her hard-earned sense of self. “Instead of resisting change, Pamela Anderson has always leveraged it as a superpower, evolving with each chapter of life,” said Siff Haider, Co-founder of Arrae. “We created MB-1 45+ to support women through the process of aging, while honoring the incredible insight and confidence they carry forward. And with Pamela at the heart of the campaign, we hope to amplify this message of thriving in every season of life.” Pamela Anderson with co-founders of Arrae, Nish Samantray and Siff Haider. Courtesy of Arrae In a category crowded with “quick fixes,” MB-1 45+ takes a different approach. Its targeted blend supports women through every stage of menopause using 8 clinically-studied ingredients — including a targeted probiotic, essential nutrients, and herbs. Just two daily capsules increase circulating estrogen levels, reduce cravings, stabilize mood, and promote healthy weight management. “Before we even launched this partnership, Pamela tested the product and loved it. She was… The post Arrae Taps Pamela Anderson To Redefine How Women Navigate Midlife Wellness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pamela Anderson is the face of Arrae’s newest product designed for perimenopause and menopause. Courtesy of Arrae Leading wellness brand known for its chic, science-backed supplements, Arrae, is rewriting the rules around menopause with MB-1 45+. An extension of the company’s best-selling MB-1 (Metabolic Burn) line, this innovative product redefines how women navigate perimenopause, menopause, and midlife changes. The natural formula revitalizes metabolism, balances hormone levels, and provides steady energy levels — empowering women to show up with ease and confidence. The brand partnered with Pamela Anderson to be the voice and vision behind the campaign. As a champion for inner radiance and self-acceptance, Anderson naturally inspires others to embrace their most authentic selves. Her energizing spirit and grounded outlook on life affirms that menopause isn’t a pause, but a new beginning. It’s a chapter where every woman deserves to feel deeply rooted in her hard-earned sense of self. “Instead of resisting change, Pamela Anderson has always leveraged it as a superpower, evolving with each chapter of life,” said Siff Haider, Co-founder of Arrae. “We created MB-1 45+ to support women through the process of aging, while honoring the incredible insight and confidence they carry forward. And with Pamela at the heart of the campaign, we hope to amplify this message of thriving in every season of life.” Pamela Anderson with co-founders of Arrae, Nish Samantray and Siff Haider. Courtesy of Arrae In a category crowded with “quick fixes,” MB-1 45+ takes a different approach. Its targeted blend supports women through every stage of menopause using 8 clinically-studied ingredients — including a targeted probiotic, essential nutrients, and herbs. Just two daily capsules increase circulating estrogen levels, reduce cravings, stabilize mood, and promote healthy weight management. “Before we even launched this partnership, Pamela tested the product and loved it. She was…

Arrae Taps Pamela Anderson To Redefine How Women Navigate Midlife Wellness

2025/09/23 00:57
Pamela Anderson is the face of Arrae’s newest product designed for perimenopause and menopause.

Courtesy of Arrae

Leading wellness brand known for its chic, science-backed supplements, Arrae, is rewriting the rules around menopause with MB-1 45+. An extension of the company’s best-selling MB-1 (Metabolic Burn) line, this innovative product redefines how women navigate perimenopause, menopause, and midlife changes. The natural formula revitalizes metabolism, balances hormone levels, and provides steady energy levels — empowering women to show up with ease and confidence.

The brand partnered with Pamela Anderson to be the voice and vision behind the campaign. As a champion for inner radiance and self-acceptance, Anderson naturally inspires others to embrace their most authentic selves. Her energizing spirit and grounded outlook on life affirms that menopause isn’t a pause, but a new beginning. It’s a chapter where every woman deserves to feel deeply rooted in her hard-earned sense of self. “Instead of resisting change, Pamela Anderson has always leveraged it as a superpower, evolving with each chapter of life,” said Siff Haider, Co-founder of Arrae. “We created MB-1 45+ to support women through the process of aging, while honoring the incredible insight and confidence they carry forward. And with Pamela at the heart of the campaign, we hope to amplify this message of thriving in every season of life.”

Pamela Anderson with co-founders of Arrae, Nish Samantray and Siff Haider.

Courtesy of Arrae

In a category crowded with “quick fixes,” MB-1 45+ takes a different approach. Its targeted blend supports women through every stage of menopause using 8 clinically-studied ingredients — including a targeted probiotic, essential nutrients, and herbs. Just two daily capsules increase circulating estrogen levels, reduce cravings, stabilize mood, and promote healthy weight management. “Before we even launched this partnership, Pamela tested the product and loved it. She was really transparent about some of the issues that she was dealing with in midlife and the product alleviated some of those symptoms for her, making collaboration a very natural and authentic fit,” added Nish Samantray, co-founder of Arrae.

Arrae’s newest launch, MB-1 45+, is targeted to support midlife for women.

Courtesy of Arrae

In a consumer pilot study that looked at 31 healthy women aged 45+ taking MB-1 45+; it was found that 40.9% noticed fewer cravings, 63.6% reported more energy and less fatigue and 40.9% felt a reduction in stress levels by week two. By week four, 58% experienced a reduction in BMI and among those who had night sweats, 60% reported fewer symptoms.

The campaign will be brought to life in New York City with a bold takeover of the Prince Street subway station. Beginning September 15, the commuter hub will be transformed into a cultural manifesto, showcasing striking imagery of Anderson across street-level digital panels and interior subway cards, The activation will take place in one of the city’s most influential neighborhoods, capturing the attention of over 10 million women. On September 22nd, the first 100 customers who order MB-1 45+ will receive a bottle of Sonsie Super Serum from Pamela Anderson’s holistic skincare brand. Together, both products inspire radiance from the inside out.

The campaign will takeover Prince Street subway station as it will be transformed into a cultural manifesto, showcasing striking imagery of Anderson across street-level digital panels and interior subway cards.

Courtesy of Arrae

Over the last five years, husband and wife duo Samantray and Haider, have scaled Arrae to $100+ million in annual revenue, utilizing only eight hero products across the women’s health and wellness category. Arrae’s innovative Bloat supplement (which contains six organic herbs, plant extracts & digestive enzymes) marked the brand’s first venture into the digestive health category. Five years later, Arrae has continued to defy industry expectations with precise, targeted formulations & effortlessly chic marketing. Though DTC-led, the brand has rapidly scaled its retail distribution, with year-to-date growth exceeding 460%. Arrae launched nationwide at Sprouts in August 2025, where it is the top-selling women’s supplement in the innovation center and end cap. The brand continues to pursue a high-growth retail expansion strategy, with a multi-year rollout designed to drive market share through 2026.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/yolarobert1/2025/09/22/arrae-taps-pamela-anderson-to-redefine-how-women-navigate-midlife-wellness/

