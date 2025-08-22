Arsenal and Bitpanda: Crypto’s Growing Influence in Premier League Football

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/22 18:40
emirates stadium

Arsenal announced a multi‑year partnership with Austrian crypto broker Bitpanda, making the firm the latest digital asset company to join the Premier League, alongside Tezos and Floki. The deal will see Bitpanda’s branding around Emirates Stadium and promises digital activations and player‑lead content.

Bitpanda’s return to the UK aims to bring supporters closer to the club through VIP match access, exclusive events and tools for investing in crypto. Both sides say they share a drive to move forward, and with 48 trophies and a previous CashBet sponsorship, the Gunners are no strangers to crypto.

arsenal

Bitpanda Returns to the UK

Modern crypto platforms offer more than trading. They now include debit cards, staking and features like instant wallet to casino transfers that have become popular in the gambling world. Such features are also particularly useful in the context of fast-paced competitions such as the Premier League. Bitpanda’s tie‑up with Arsenal highlights how digital assets are becoming part of everyday experiences rather than gimmicks.

According to the club, Bitpanda’s branding will appear at Emirates and the partnership will deliver immersive activations, player involvement in content creation and exclusive experiences. Users will enjoy VIP match access, invitations to events and the chance to meet legendary players, while the platform will provide tools and education to invest securely. 

Co‑founder Eric Demuth said they chose Arsenal because the club embodies excellence and loyalty, and chief commercial officer Juliet Slot noted that both sides share the ambition to move forward. The partnership also builds on Arsenal’s history of adopting new technology, from early ticketing innovations to digital collectables, and other clubs and sponsors are watching to see how fans respond.

Crypto in the Premier League

Manchester United inked a multi‑million‑dollar deal with blockchain protocol Tezos in 2022 and showcased the project’s logo on its training kit and academy grounds. Nottingham Forest went on to partner with meme coin Floki, and a spokesperson for the token said working with a historic club aligns with its ambition to become a dominant brand. 

These partnerships show how English clubs are pairing up with crypto projects to unlock new revenue streams and engage fans through tokenized perks, content creation and educational initiatives.

As more teams and crypto firms team up, questions around regulation and responsible promotion persist. Around the world, an increasing number of online casinos are adopting options like PayID for cheap and fast withdrawals, and while operators tout the convenience of near‑instant transfers, regulators insist on strict identity verification and anti‑money‑laundering rules. 

In the wider world of online gaming, technologies like smart contracts, the backbone of fair play in online casinos, help ensure fairness and security. Crypto casinos generated more than eighty billion dollars in revenue last year and analysts expect the sector to keep growing, buoyed by smartphone adoption and biometric logins. 

The convergence of sports, crypto and digital payments is messy and fast‑moving, yet for clubs like Arsenal and partners like Bitpanda, it’s an exciting space where finance, entertainment, and technology collide.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto […] The post 2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.051-1.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01305-3.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1139-3.96%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:25
Partager
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Partager
Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Ethereum has long been the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, serving as the foundation for countless decentralized applications, smart contracts, and tokens.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005753+1.85%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00549+0.32%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 18:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips