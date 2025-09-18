ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

ArtGis Finance, a DeFi platform, announced a strategic partnership with MetaXR, a virtual reality network. With this partnership, ArtGis combined MetaXR’s virtual reality infrastructure with its DeFi trading network to advance its digital assets’ access, enhance its customer experience, and improve the blockchain space.

ArtGis Finance is a decentralized platform that uses blockchain and powerful technologies like AI to connect DeFi and traditional finance, enabling seamless settlement of digital assets. On the other hand, MetaXR is a crypto-powered XR (extended reality) protocol that blends blockchain with immersive virtual, augmented, and mixed reality technologies to run a metaverse space.

ArtGis Widens its DeFi Services to Metaverse Communities using MetaXR Technology

The core of the partnership involves the integration of MetaXR’s AR and metaverse technologies in ArtGis Finance’s ecosystem, a move that enabled ArtGis to accomplish an essential achievement towards elevating its tokens as advanced DeFi digital assets. Through this partnership, ArtGis assets will play a crucial role in enabling commerce and trading activities in the metaverse environment.

Meta XR network operates a decentralized metaverse environment where people connect, own virtual assets, and engage in various activities. As a result of this collaboration, ArtGis’ DeFi platform helps MetaXR’s metaverse network develop multi-chain and cross-chain bridges across decentralized finance ecosystems. Furthermore, this alliance enables ArtGis customers to interact with the metaverse landscape and make money by engaging with diverse activities within the virtual space. With this strategic approach, ArtGis advances its network’s accessibility and reliability by exposing its users to greater Web3 ecosystems and opportunities.

ArtGis and MetaXR: Dedicated To Developing Web3 Capability

The collaboration between ArtGis and MetaXR functions as an important catalyst for the advancement of the Web3 landscape. Since its launch in 2019, ArtGis has made several strategic partnerships aiming to redefine the global movement of digital assets. It’s today’s coordination with MetaXR enables it to further fulfil this commitment.

As its DeFi platform continues to progress, this partnership shows ArtGis’ dedication to acquiring more models and immersive technologies to develop its network’s proficiencies and user experience. Based on its operations, MetaXR continues to build innovative blockchain, AR, VR, and related immersive solutions. This alliance highlights its capabilities and commitment to help ArtGis execute on its mission.