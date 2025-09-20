ArtGis Finance Partners with SocialGrowAI to Drive Smarter DeFi Trading, Foster Growth and Community Engagement

ArtGis Finance, a decentralized platform that delivers payment, settlement, and liquidity solutions across Web3 assets, RWAs, and traditional financial markets, today announced a strategic collaboration with SocialGrowAI, an AI-optimized multi-chain SocialFi platform. Based on this partnership, ArtGis integrated SocialGrow AI’s multi-chain capability to expand its ecosystem to reach a wider Web3 community and power it with advanced trading solutions.

ArtGis Finance is a decentralized network that utilizes blockchain and artificial intelligence to bridge traditional markets on-chain through the power of DeFi, enabling seamless financial transactions and settlement of digital cash. On the other hand, SocialGrowAI is an AI-powered cross-chain SocialFi project integrated with X and Telegram. It offers wide-ranging tools for token launches, trading, user engagement, hosting IDOs (initial DEX offerings), and enabling customer rewards through bots, social access, and a trading platform.

ArtGis Empowers Users with SocialGrowAI’s Technology

DeFi ecosystems like ArtGis Finance and many others provide a rich but sophisticated environment of investment opportunities. Moving across such a complex landscape to run trading strategies can be challenging for many customers, especially new ones. ArtGis embraced its collaboration with SocialGrowAI to address these issues. With this partnership, ArtGis leverages SocialGrowAI‘s machine learning and social networking infrastructure to drive automation/engagement into its DeFi platform and allow its customers to access additional DApps for new opportunities. This working relationship creates a better social and rewarding experience for users of the two platforms. For SocialGrowAI customers, this partnership exposes them to greater DeFi solutions built on the ArtGis platform.

With its AI’s capability that processes huge datasets and makes intelligent decisions, SocialGrowAI’s infrastructure now simplifies applications, automates tasks, and optimizes trading strategies on the ArtGis’ DeFi platform. This means ArtGis users now draw benefits from the vast DeFi ecosystem, regardless of their technical understanding. Driven by data analytics and machine learning, SocialGrowAI models conduct functions like trading intelligence, profit optimization, and risk control. That makes the ArtGis platform more profitable and customer-friendly.

ArtGis and SocialGrowAI: Redefining the Future of Web3 Experience

The partnership between ArtGis Finance and SocialGrowAI highlights the commitment of the two platforms to providing their clients with advanced functionality and experience. By working together, the two firms are redefining the way Web3 customers interact with DApps and bringing more reliability to the decentralized environment.

With this alliance, ArtGis and SocialGrowAI are advancing the future of Web3 by using their distinct expertise to develop seamless client-friendly operation experience and make digital asset management more efficient.